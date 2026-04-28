US Nominees Warn On China's Global Push

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 29 (IANS) China's growing global influence drew sharp attention at a US Senate hearing, with diplomatic nominees warning of Beijing's expanding footprint across Latin America, Africa and parts of Eurasia.

Testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, several nominees flagged China's economic and strategic outreach as a direct challenge to US interests.

Juan Rodriguez, nominated as US ambassador to Guatemala, said:“China's economic expansion in the Western Hemisphere threatens US national security, prosperity, and critical supply chains.”

He added that Guatemala could serve as“a key bulwark against Chinese influence in the region,” underscoring Washington's effort to counter Beijing's presence in Latin America.

Rodriguez linked the issue to migration, trade and security, saying US engagement must deliver“concrete results for Americans,” including stronger enforcement of trade rules and expanded economic opportunity.

In Africa, William Trachman, nominated as US ambassador to Tanzania, pointed to similar concerns.

“Tanzania operates in a highly competitive international environment,” he said, adding that“China leverages influence through infrastructure projects and resource development.”

Trachman said the United States must show that partnerships“grounded in transparency offers the best path forward,” drawing a contrast with China's model of engagement.

China's reach also featured in discussions on European and Eurasian security.

Darrell Owens, nominated as US Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, said countering“Russian and Chinese influence” in Central Asia would be a priority.

He described the region as an opportunity for greater US engagement, particularly as Russia remains focused on its war in Ukraine.

Lawmakers echoed the concerns. Senator Jeanne Shaheen said the United States faces a competitive landscape“at a time when China has more diplomats than any other country on earth,” highlighting the urgency of filling diplomatic posts.

The hearing reflected a broader bipartisan view that China's influence now spans multiple regions and sectors, from infrastructure and energy to governance and security.

George Holding, nominated to represent the United States at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, stressed the importance of“strategic investment” in an era of“growing great power competition.”

The nominations come as Washington steps up efforts to counter Beijing's global outreach.