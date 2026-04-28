Emirates Red Crescent Leads“We Are Their Support” World Orphan Day Initiative With Amwaj Rotana And Dubai National School Al Barsha

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, April 2026: Marking World Orphan Day, the Emirates Red Crescent hosted a heartfelt community initiative titled“We Are Their Support,” in collaboration with Amwaj Rotana, Dubai, and with the participation of Dubai National School – Al Barsha. The initiative reflects a shared commitment to fostering community connection and creating meaningful experiences that support children's social and emotional well-being.

The afternoon brought together a series of engaging and thoughtfully curated activities, including interactive games, creative workshops, storytelling sessions, and live entertainment, all designed to create a warm, inclusive, and uplifting environment for the children.

Commenting on the initiative, Hossam Kamal, General Manager of Amwaj Rotana Dubai, said:“We approached this initiative with genuine care and intention, and what stood out most was the incredible spirit shown by our team. The children inspired us with their positivity and energy, a reminder that sometimes the simplest moments are the most meaningful. Experiences like these stay with you.”

He added that the collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent and Dubai National School – Al Barsha highlights the strength of partnerships that bring communities together, while reinforcing the hotel's ongoing commitment to initiatives that create a lasting positive impact.

The“We Are Their Support” initiative forms part of the Emirates Red Crescent's broader efforts to promote a culture of compassion, generosity, and social responsibility, particularly through initiatives that support and uplift children.

The event concluded on a joyful note, leaving both the children and attendees with a sense of connection, warmth, and shared purpose, a reflection of the true spirit of giving.

About Rotana:

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 properties throughout the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels 'Treasured Time'. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include, Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Edge by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.