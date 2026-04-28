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QX Global Group Partners With Trustid To Automate Digital Identity Verification For UK Recruitment Firms
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- QX Global Group announced a strategic partnership between its recruitment management platform ReCo360 and TrustID, a certified digital identity verification provider. The partnership enables UK recruitment firms to automate digital identity checks directly within ReCo360, strengthening compliance while improving onboarding speed and operational efficiency.
Strengthening Compliance in UK Recruitment
Across the UK recruitment sector, digital identity verification is still often handled through manual and fragmented processes. These approaches increase administrative burden, slow onboarding, and make audit readiness dependent on individual effort rather than systemised controls.
As regulatory scrutiny intensifies and fraud risks evolve, recruitment firms are under growing pressure to embed compliance directly into their operational workflows.
The ReCo360 and TrustID partnership addresses this need by integrating automated digital identity verification into the recruitment lifecycle.
Embedded Digital ID Verification within ReCo360
ReCo360 is a 360‐degree recruitment management platform designed to support staffing firms across the full recruitment lifecycle. Through this integration, TrustID's certified digital identity verification technology is now available natively within the platform.
Recruitment and compliance teams can initiate and complete digital ID checks without leaving ReCo360, removing the need for manual uploads, external systems, or disconnected audit records.
The integration enables firms to:
.Automate digital identity verification
.Centralise compliance records and audit trails
.Reduce manual effort and operational friction
.Improve onboarding speed and consistency
.Strengthen regulatory defensibility
Compliance becomes an embedded part of daily operations rather than a standalone administrative task.
Driving Operational Efficiency and Scalable Growth
Automating digital ID checks helps recruitment firms accelerate candidate onboarding, reduce dependency on overstretched compliance teams, and lower overall compliance risk.
As hiring volumes scale, systemised verification supports sustainable growth while protecting margins and improving operational confidence.
QX Global Group Perspective
Gurmukh Sahni, SVP – Business Transformation Services at QX Global Group, said:
“Recruitment firms are under increasing pressure to deliver faster onboarding while meeting complex compliance requirements. Our partnership with TrustID enables us to embed secure, trusted digital identity checks directly within ReCo360, creating a seamless and compliant recruitment journey.
This collaboration helps our customers reduce operational friction, strengthen compliance outcomes, and improve the overall candidate experience.”
TrustID Perspective
A spokesperson from TrustID added:
“We are proud to partner with QX Global Group to bring automated digital identity verification directly into recruitment compliance workflows.
Many recruitment businesses continue to rely on manual and fragmented identity checks. By integrating TrustID's certified technology into ReCo360, we are enabling secure, compliant ID verification to operate seamlessly within the recruitment lifecycle.
This partnership helps recruitment firms onboard candidates faster, reduce compliance risk, and maintain fully auditable, systemised workflows as they scale.”
Explore how QX can help transform your recruitment operations. Contact us today:
About QX Global Group (
QX Global Group is a transformation-led, AI-enabled consulting, digital transformation, and business process services provider, helping organisations improve efficiency, profitability, and scalability. Headquartered in London, our diverse, global workforce comprises over 3,100 professionals operating across 8 countries, supported by 8 delivery centers in India and Colombia.
About TrustID
TrustID is a certified digital identity verification provider, enabling organisations to perform secure, compliant identity checks through advanced technology and automation.
Strengthening Compliance in UK Recruitment
Across the UK recruitment sector, digital identity verification is still often handled through manual and fragmented processes. These approaches increase administrative burden, slow onboarding, and make audit readiness dependent on individual effort rather than systemised controls.
As regulatory scrutiny intensifies and fraud risks evolve, recruitment firms are under growing pressure to embed compliance directly into their operational workflows.
The ReCo360 and TrustID partnership addresses this need by integrating automated digital identity verification into the recruitment lifecycle.
Embedded Digital ID Verification within ReCo360
ReCo360 is a 360‐degree recruitment management platform designed to support staffing firms across the full recruitment lifecycle. Through this integration, TrustID's certified digital identity verification technology is now available natively within the platform.
Recruitment and compliance teams can initiate and complete digital ID checks without leaving ReCo360, removing the need for manual uploads, external systems, or disconnected audit records.
The integration enables firms to:
.Automate digital identity verification
.Centralise compliance records and audit trails
.Reduce manual effort and operational friction
.Improve onboarding speed and consistency
.Strengthen regulatory defensibility
Compliance becomes an embedded part of daily operations rather than a standalone administrative task.
Driving Operational Efficiency and Scalable Growth
Automating digital ID checks helps recruitment firms accelerate candidate onboarding, reduce dependency on overstretched compliance teams, and lower overall compliance risk.
As hiring volumes scale, systemised verification supports sustainable growth while protecting margins and improving operational confidence.
QX Global Group Perspective
Gurmukh Sahni, SVP – Business Transformation Services at QX Global Group, said:
“Recruitment firms are under increasing pressure to deliver faster onboarding while meeting complex compliance requirements. Our partnership with TrustID enables us to embed secure, trusted digital identity checks directly within ReCo360, creating a seamless and compliant recruitment journey.
This collaboration helps our customers reduce operational friction, strengthen compliance outcomes, and improve the overall candidate experience.”
TrustID Perspective
A spokesperson from TrustID added:
“We are proud to partner with QX Global Group to bring automated digital identity verification directly into recruitment compliance workflows.
Many recruitment businesses continue to rely on manual and fragmented identity checks. By integrating TrustID's certified technology into ReCo360, we are enabling secure, compliant ID verification to operate seamlessly within the recruitment lifecycle.
This partnership helps recruitment firms onboard candidates faster, reduce compliance risk, and maintain fully auditable, systemised workflows as they scale.”
Explore how QX can help transform your recruitment operations. Contact us today:
About QX Global Group (
QX Global Group is a transformation-led, AI-enabled consulting, digital transformation, and business process services provider, helping organisations improve efficiency, profitability, and scalability. Headquartered in London, our diverse, global workforce comprises over 3,100 professionals operating across 8 countries, supported by 8 delivery centers in India and Colombia.
About TrustID
TrustID is a certified digital identity verification provider, enabling organisations to perform secure, compliant identity checks through advanced technology and automation.
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