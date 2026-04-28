MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Gold Runner Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

April 28, 2026 9:16 AM EDT | Source: Gold Runner Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Gold Runner Exploration Inc. (CSE: GRUN) (FSE: CE70) (" Gold Runner " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (" Blanket Order ") move to semi-annual financial reporting (" SAR ").

SAR's allows eligible venture issuers listed to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Company's fiscal year ends on November 30. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for its first and third quarters.

Interim Period: The Company will not file an interim report for the first quarter (Q1) ending February 28 and the third quarter (Q3) ending August 31; and

Ongoing Reporting: The Company will continue to file audited financial statements (due within 120 days of year-end) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of May 30).

The Company confirms it meets the SAR pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million, maintaining a 12-month continuous disclosure record, and having filed all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure documents. This news release is being pursuant to the Blanket Order and the Company remains committed to timely and transparent disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The Company believes that adopting semi-annual reporting will reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting and is consistent with the objective of the Blanket Order to provide reporting flexibility for venture issuers. The Company expects that the reduced reporting requirements will allow management to devote additional time and financial resources toward advancing the Company's exploration and development activities and other business objectives.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Chris Wensley"

Chris Wensley, Director & Chief Executive Officer

About Gold Runner Exploration Inc.

Gold Runner Exploration is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of gold and silver properties located in prolific mining districts of Canada and the United States of America. In British Columbia, Gold Runner holds the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Girl Property, located in the prolific Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. In North Central Nevada, the Company holds the Rock Creek gold project, the Falcon Mine project and the Dry Creek project, located in the Tuscarora Mountains in close proximity to the world-renowned Carlin Trend. Gold Runner also holds a 10% carried interest in the Cimarron project located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, within the Walker Lane Trend.