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GCC Leaders Convene Emergency Summit in Jeddah
(MENAFN) Leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are scheduled to meet on Tuesday in Jeddah for what has been described as an “emergency consultative summit,” as regional tensions intensify and diplomatic efforts continue to prevent further escalation between the United States and Iran.
According to reports from regional news agencies, the meeting comes amid ongoing international attempts to contain the conflict and support indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran, with Pakistan reportedly playing a mediating role.
Kuwait News Agency reported that Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah has already traveled to Jeddah to represent Emir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at the gathering.
Some regional outlets have indicated that the summit may take place in a hybrid format, with certain leaders participating via videoconference rather than in person.
The agenda is expected to focus on recent regional developments and their broader security and economic consequences, alongside efforts to reduce tensions and strengthen regional stability. Discussions are also likely to include maritime security risks, global trade disruptions, and concerns over potential instability in strategic waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz.
Another key topic will be Pakistan’s mediation efforts between the United States and Iran, as Gulf states assess the implications of any diplomatic breakthrough or continued deadlock.
Participants are also expected to review recent security incidents affecting Gulf countries, some of which have been attributed by member states to Iran and allied groups in the region.
The current escalation follows earlier military activity involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which triggered a series of retaliatory strikes across multiple locations in the region. A ceasefire was later announced through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks held in Islamabad that ultimately failed to produce a final agreement.
Subsequent reports indicated that the truce was temporarily extended following diplomatic requests, while further proposals from Tehran were awaited.
According to reports from regional news agencies, the meeting comes amid ongoing international attempts to contain the conflict and support indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran, with Pakistan reportedly playing a mediating role.
Kuwait News Agency reported that Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah has already traveled to Jeddah to represent Emir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at the gathering.
Some regional outlets have indicated that the summit may take place in a hybrid format, with certain leaders participating via videoconference rather than in person.
The agenda is expected to focus on recent regional developments and their broader security and economic consequences, alongside efforts to reduce tensions and strengthen regional stability. Discussions are also likely to include maritime security risks, global trade disruptions, and concerns over potential instability in strategic waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz.
Another key topic will be Pakistan’s mediation efforts between the United States and Iran, as Gulf states assess the implications of any diplomatic breakthrough or continued deadlock.
Participants are also expected to review recent security incidents affecting Gulf countries, some of which have been attributed by member states to Iran and allied groups in the region.
The current escalation follows earlier military activity involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which triggered a series of retaliatory strikes across multiple locations in the region. A ceasefire was later announced through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks held in Islamabad that ultimately failed to produce a final agreement.
Subsequent reports indicated that the truce was temporarily extended following diplomatic requests, while further proposals from Tehran were awaited.
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