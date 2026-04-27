Replimune To Present At The 2026 American Society Of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WOBURN, Mass., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel oncolytic immunotherapies, today announced multiple presentations at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held in Chicago from May 29-June 2, 2026.

The Company has two abstracts selected for oral presentation, including a 3-year landmark overall survival analysis from the IGNYTE clinical trial of RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec) plus nivolumab in anti-PD-1 failed melanoma, and an oral presentation on the final safety, efficacy, and biomarker results from the Phase 1 first-in-human study of RP2 alone and combined with nivolumab in advanced solid tumors. Four additional posters for RP1 and RP2 will be presented.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Oral data presentations

Abstract Title: A 3-year landmark overall survival analysis of RP1 plus nivolumab in patients with anti-PD-1-failed melanoma from the IGNYTE clinical trial.



Session Title: Rapid Oral Abstract Session - Melanoma/Skin Cancers

Presenter: Michael Wong, MD, PhD

Date: May 30, 2026, 5:30-5:36 pm CDT

Location: E451 Abstract #: 9518



Abstract Title: RP2 oncolytic immunotherapy alone and in combination with nivolumab (nivo) in patients with advanced solid tumors: Final safety, efficacy, and biomarker results from the phase 1 first-in-human (FIH) study.



Session Title: Oral Abstract Session - Developmental Therapeutics-Immunotherapy

Presenter: Joseph Sacco, PhD, MBChB

Date: May 31, 2026, 9:12-9:24 AM CDT

Location: Arie Crown Theater Abstract #: 2504



Poster presentations

Abstract Title: Safety and feasibility of intratumoral injection of RP1 or RP2 oncolytic immunotherapies in visceral metastases.



Poster Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics-Immunotherapy

Presenter: Caroline Robert, MD, PhD

Date: May 30, 2026, 1:30-4:30 PM CDT

Location: Hall A, Poster 387 Abstract #: 2597



Abstract Title: A randomized, phase 2/3 clinical trial investigating RP2 plus nivolumab vs ipilimumab plus nivolumab in immune checkpoint inhibitor-naïve patients with metastatic uveal melanoma.



Poster Session Title: Melanoma/Skin Cancers

Presenter: Marlana Orloff, MD

Date: May 31, 2025, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

Location: Hall A, Poster 481a Abstract #: TPS9598



Abstract Title: A randomized, controlled, multicenter, phase 3 study of RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec) combined with nivolumab vs physician's choice of therapy in patients with advanced melanoma that has progressed on anti-PD-1 and anti-CTLA-4 therapy (IGNYTE-3).



Poster Session Title: Melanoma/Skin Cancers

Presenter: Yana Najjar, MD

Date: May 31, 2026, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

Location: Hall A, Poster 480b Abstract #: TPS9597



Abstract Title: A multicenter, open-label study of RP2 oncolytic immunotherapy expressing anti-CTLA-4 combined with second-line atezolizumab plus bevacizumab in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) or with first-line durvalumab in advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC).



Poster Session Title: Gastrointestinal Cancer-Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Presenter: Richard Kim, MD

Date: May 30, 2026, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

Location: Hall A, Poster 230a Abstract #: TPS4255



About RP1

RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec) is Replimune's lead product candidate and is based on a proprietary strain of herpes simplex virus engineered and genetically armed with a fusogenic protein (GALV-GP R-) and GM-CSF intended to maximize tumor killing potency, the immunogenicity of tumor cell death, and the activation of a systemic anti-tumor immune response.

About RP2

RP2 is based on a proprietary strain of herpes simplex virus engineered and genetically armed with a fusogenic protein (GALV-GP R-) and GM-CSF intended to maximize tumor killing potency, the immunogenicity of tumor cell death and the activation of a systemic anti-tumor immune response. RP2 additionally expresses an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like molecule, as well as GALV-GP R- and GM-CSF. RP2 is intended to provide targeted and potent delivery of these proteins to the sites of immune response initiation in the tumor and draining lymph nodes, with the goal of focusing systemic-immune-based efficacy on tumors and limiting off-target toxicity.

About Replimune

Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 with the mission to transform cancer treatment by pioneering the development of novel oncolytic immunotherapies. Replimune's proprietary RPx platform is based on a potent HSV-1 backbone intended to maximize immunogenic cell death and the induction of a systemic anti-tumor immune response. The RPx platform is intended to ignite local activity consisting of direct selective virus-mediated killing of the tumor resulting in the release of tumor derived antigens and altering of the tumor microenvironment to then activate a strong and durable systemic response. The RPx product candidates are expected to be synergistic with most established and experimental cancer treatment modalities, leading to the versatility to be developed alone or combined with a variety of other treatment options. For more information, please visit

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our expectations about our cash runway, the status of the FDA review of our BLA for RP1 or potential approval of such BLA, the design and advancement of our clinical trials, the timing and sufficiency of our clinical trial outcomes to support potential approval of any of our product candidates, the regulatory review process and timing of potential product approval, our goals to develop and commercialize our product candidates, patient enrollments in our existing and planned clinical trials and the timing thereof, and other statements identified by words such as“could,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“potential,”“should,”“will,”“would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks related to the outcome of FDA's review process, our limited operating history, our ability to generate positive clinical trial results for our product candidates, the costs and timing of operating our in-house manufacturing facility, the timing and scope of regulatory approvals, the availability of combination therapies needed to conduct our clinical trials, changes in laws and regulations to which we are subject, competitive pressures, our ability to identify additional product candidates, political and global macro factors including the impact of a global pandemic and related public health issues and the ongoing political and military conflicts, including trade conflicts, and other risks as may be detailed from time to time in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our actual results could differ materially from the results described in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

Investor Inquiries

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ICR Healthcare

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Replimune

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