Ahead Of Int'l Workers' Day, Gehlot Flags Low Minimum Wages In Rajasthan

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 30 (IANS) Ahead of the International Workers' Day, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, raising serious concerns over low minimum wage levels in Rajasthan and urging immediate corrective measures.

In his letter, Gehlot highlighted that Rajasthan ranks among the lowest-tier states in the country in terms of minimum wages, according to data from the state's Labour Department as of March 2026. He described the situation as“extremely concerning” and in need of urgent attention.

The former Chief Minister pointed out that the current minimum wage in Rajasthan stands at Rs 7,410 per month for unskilled workers and Rs 9,334 per month for highly skilled workers. Over the past decade, wages have increased by only 40–50 per cent, while the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has nearly doubled, resulting in only marginal real income growth for workers.

Drawing comparisons, Gehlot noted that states like Kerala have seen wage increases of 90–110 per cent, while Tamil Nadu and Delhi have recorded increases of 80–90 per cent, leaving Rajasthan significantly behind in terms of wage growth and revision.

He also flagged structural issues in the wage system, stating that revisions in the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) are irregular and not time-bound, forcing workers to bear the brunt of inflationary pressures.

Additionally, he pointed out that the state follows a uniform wage rate for unlisted employments despite wide variations in working conditions across sectors such as agriculture, construction, domestic work, and brick kilns.

Gehlot further observed that key cost components such as transport, healthcare, and education are not included in wage calculations, despite steadily rising expenses in these essential areas.

To address these concerns, he suggested a series of reforms, including revising minimum wages to Rs 12,000–Rs 15,000 per month, instituting mandatory six-monthly VDA revisions, introducing sector-specific wage rates, incorporating essential living costs into wage calculations, and strengthening enforcement of the Minimum Wages Act through improved monitoring and stricter penalties.

Emphasising the importance of fair wages, Gehlot said that workers in the unorganised sector form the backbone of Rajasthan's economy, and inadequate remuneration could adversely impact both livelihoods and the state's economic growth.

Citing examples from states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu, he said a sector-specific wage notification system should be developed in Rajasthan to enable the determination of distinct wage rates for sectors such as agriculture, construction, handicrafts, and domestic services.

He added that allowances for transport, healthcare, and education should be incorporated into wage calculations, as is the prevailing practice in several other states.

Gehlot also stressed that enforcement of the Minimum Wages Act must be strengthened through measures such as the appointment of labour inspectors, implementation of digital monitoring systems, and strict penalties for violations.

“Rajasthan is a state with a large workforce. The labourers and workers in the unorganised sector here constitute the backbone of the state's economy. If they do not receive fair remuneration, not only will their families be plunged into hardship, but the state's consumption capacity and economic growth will also be adversely affected. I earnestly urge you to give this matter serious consideration and to bring about positive changes,” he said.

He urged the Chief Minister to take the matter seriously and initiate prompt action to improve the condition of workers in the state.