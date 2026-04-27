Mandaviya Attends NRAI's 75Th Anniversary, Launches Athlete App, Grassroots Program To Introduce 7,50,000 Youth To Shooting

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) celebrated a significant milestone by launching its 75th anniversary at a notable event attended by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, along with senior dignitaries and athletes. The event also helped to boost the momentum for the Shooting League of India (SLI), highlighting India's ambitious plans for the future of shooting sports.

During the celebrations, NRAI revealed its special 75-year commemorative logo, representing seven and a half decades of excellence, discipline, and achievement in Indian shooting.

Furthermore, NRAI launched a large-scale grassroots campaign nationwide to familiarise 7,50,000 new school and college students with shooting through a practical '10-shot experience' ahead of the 2028 Olympics. This program will be implemented across various states and districts in partnership with organisations, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), universities, school boards, and State Associations.

The initiative aims to raise awareness and encourage grassroots-level involvement, with the goal of identifying and inspiring the next generation of Indian shooters.

The event also marked the official launch of the NRAI Athlete App, a groundbreaking digital platform that makes NRAI India's first fully digital sports federation. The app will act as a comprehensive ecosystem for athlete management, handling everything from onboarding and registering 7,50,000 youth participants through the federation's grassroots program to issuing certificates, maintaining records, and tracking the performances of India's top shooters and international shooters.

To mark the special occasion, NRAI gifted a 75-year logo memento to the Hon'ble Sports Minister, expressing gratitude and celebrating the twin milestones for Indian shooting.

Speaking on the occasion, Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, said,“As the NRAI celebrates 75 remarkable years, it is encouraging to see Indian shooting embrace innovation and a long-term vision through initiatives like the Athlete App, grassroots outreach to 7.5 lakh youth, and the upcoming Shooting League of India. These efforts will help identify talent, strengthen our sporting ecosystem, and create greater opportunities for athletes. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has shown immense growth in sports, and with the right planning, integration, and commitment, we can emerge as one of the world's leading sporting nations in the years ahead."

Also, NRAI President Kalikesh Singh Deo shared his views and stated,“As we celebrate 75 remarkable years of the NRAI, this milestone is not only about reflecting on our legacy but also about shaping the future of Indian shooting. Our vision is to make the sport more accessible, aspirational, and engaging for the next generation. Through nationwide grassroots initiatives, the launch of the NRAI Athlete App, and the continued momentum of the Shooting League of India, we are laying the foundation for a stronger and more inclusive ecosystem for the sport in India.”

NRAI Secretary General Pawankumar Singh added,“The 75th anniversary celebrations are a landmark moment for Indian shooting, and this year-long programme reflects the scale of our ambition. From introducing 7,50,000 young students to the sport before the 2028 Olympics through the '10-shot experience' to leveraging technology through the Athlete App and creating new opportunities for athletes through the Shooting League of India, we are focused on building robust pathways for talent identification, athlete development, and greater fan engagement.”

Some of the top Indian shooters, both current and former, were also present at the event, including star pistol shooter and two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker. During her speech, she stated, "The NRAI has played a huge role in shaping Indian shooting over the last 75 years, and I'm proud to be part of this journey. Initiatives like introducing 7,50,000 young students to the sport and launching the Athlete App show that Indian shooting is thinking boldly for the future. The more accessible we make the sport at the grassroots level, the stronger our talent pipeline will become. I'm excited to see how these efforts inspire the next generation of champions."

The event also emphasised the ongoing enthusiasm for the Shooting League of India, India's inaugural franchise-based professional shooting league, which aims to make the sport more accessible and engaging for fans. Although the SLI logo has been revealed, the league remains a central part of NRAI's broader goal to popularise shooting and grow its audience.

The event also showcased an exciting teaser for the upcoming SLI, giving guests and media a first look at the league's energetic, fan-focused vision. The short video emphasised the league's innovative franchise-based, team-oriented structure, designed to make shooting more engaging, accessible, and appealing to a broader audience.

The teaser emphasised NRAI's dedication to making the sport more mainstream and appealing to spectators, while also generating excitement for the league's upcoming launch.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, NRAI looks back on a rich history and forward to an ambitious future, signalling a strong commitment to the ongoing development of Indian shooting.