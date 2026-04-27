Python Found In Kerala Home For Third Consecutive Day, Family Alarmed

Konni: Imagine finding a python in your house not once, not twice, but for three days straight. That's the scary situation a family in Ilakollur, Konni, in Pathanamthitta district is facing. They have been finding baby pythons around their home, and everyone is on edge.

The first day, a python was spotted on the verandah. The next day, another one turned up in the sit-out. And today, a third one was found in the house's front yard. Each time, the neighbours came together, caught the snake, and handed it over to the forest officials.

The family, which includes an elderly woman and a small baby, is understandably terrified. But the incident has also kicked up a storm. Many are criticising the locals for catching the pythons themselves instead of waiting for trained snake catchers. Forest officials have also stepped in, expressing their frustration. "How many times do we have to tell people not to handle snakes directly? We say this for your own safety," one official said. However, the local residents have a different story. They say they informed the authorities, but the rescue team took hours to arrive. "With children in the house, we couldn't just wait around," they explained.

Don't delay identifying snake bites; giving antivenom on time is crucial

This incident comes at a time when the state's Health Department has issued a high alert to all hospitals following a rise in deaths from snake bites. In a meeting with District Medical Officers (DMOs), the Director of Health Services has instructed them to check all emergency cases for a possible snake bite, just to be safe.