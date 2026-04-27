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Iranian FM Holds Russia Talks as US Negotiations Remain Stalled
(MENAFN) Iran’s foreign minister has traveled to Russia for high-level discussions amid continuing diplomatic deadlock with the United States, according to reports.
During the visit, the negotiations process with Washington was reviewed following what officials described as a “successful” diplomatic trip. Iranian officials said the latest consultations focused on reassessing the current situation after earlier rounds of talks failed to achieve a breakthrough.
The foreign minister argued that recent developments in negotiations reflect shifts in approach and said that what Iran views as excessive demands from the US contributed to earlier discussions not reaching their intended outcome. He stated that Iran’s position is aimed at protecting national interests and securing what he described as the country’s rights.
He also noted that coordination with regional partners remains a priority, highlighting previous discussions held in Pakistan and Oman. According to his remarks, talks with neighboring countries are seen as important for managing regional challenges and strengthening bilateral relations.
In addition, he emphasized ongoing engagement with Oman, describing it as a key partner in maintaining regional communication channels and continuing expert-level consultations.
The broader diplomatic context remains tense, with negotiations between Iran and the US having previously taken place in Islamabad without reaching an agreement. Despite setbacks, reports indicate that efforts are still underway to organize further rounds of talks through intermediary states.
The situation unfolds alongside continued regional instability and competing diplomatic initiatives involving multiple countries, as discussions over security arrangements and economic pressure continue to evolve.
During the visit, the negotiations process with Washington was reviewed following what officials described as a “successful” diplomatic trip. Iranian officials said the latest consultations focused on reassessing the current situation after earlier rounds of talks failed to achieve a breakthrough.
The foreign minister argued that recent developments in negotiations reflect shifts in approach and said that what Iran views as excessive demands from the US contributed to earlier discussions not reaching their intended outcome. He stated that Iran’s position is aimed at protecting national interests and securing what he described as the country’s rights.
He also noted that coordination with regional partners remains a priority, highlighting previous discussions held in Pakistan and Oman. According to his remarks, talks with neighboring countries are seen as important for managing regional challenges and strengthening bilateral relations.
In addition, he emphasized ongoing engagement with Oman, describing it as a key partner in maintaining regional communication channels and continuing expert-level consultations.
The broader diplomatic context remains tense, with negotiations between Iran and the US having previously taken place in Islamabad without reaching an agreement. Despite setbacks, reports indicate that efforts are still underway to organize further rounds of talks through intermediary states.
The situation unfolds alongside continued regional instability and competing diplomatic initiatives involving multiple countries, as discussions over security arrangements and economic pressure continue to evolve.
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