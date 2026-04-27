FTSE Technical Analysis Of The FTSE 100 As It Finds Interim Support While EUR/USD And WTI Rise.

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​FTSE 100 finds interim support

​The FTSE 100 is trying to level out above its 7-to-23 April lows at 10,339-to-10,329. As long as this support zone holds on a daily chart closing basis, another up leg may be formed.

​A daily chart close below 10,329 may trigger a deeper correction towards the 13 March low at 10,198, though.

​Short-term outlook: consolidating while below the current April high at 10,724 but so far holding above the 7 April 10,329 low

​Medium-term outlook: bullish while above the 7 April low at 10,329, failure there may push the 9 March low at 10,079 to the fore.

FTSE 100 daily candlestick chart ​Source: TradingView ​EUR/USD bounces off support

EUR/USD ​ is seen bouncing off its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $1.1675 towards the $1.1766-to-$1.1776 region. If overcome, the early March high at $1.1822 may also be reached.

​Were a slip through last week's low at $1.1669 to be seen, though, the 17-to-20 March highs at $1.1648 would be back in the picture.

​Short-term outlook: bullish while above the 23 April low at $1.1669, failure there would eye the $1.1648 support level

​Medium-term outlook: bullish while above the 6 April $1.1506 low

EUR/USD daily candlestick chart ​Source: TradingView ​WTI remains bid

​Heightened tensions in the Middle East bid the crude price up with a rise above last week's high at $98.39 potentially putting the 16-to-23 March highs at $101.67-to-$102.44 back on the cards.

​Potential slips may find support around the 8 April low at $91.05.

​Short-term outlook: bullish while below the 23 April $92.30 low

​Medium-term outlook: toppish while below the 13 April high at $105.63

​WTI daily candlestick chart ​Source: TradingViewImportant to know

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