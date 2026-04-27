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Iranian FM Travels to Moscow for Continued Diplomatic Talks
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has departed Pakistan for Moscow as part of an ongoing regional diplomatic tour, according to Iranian state media reports.
The Iranian news agency IRNA stated that Araghchi left Islamabad after a series of meetings in the region, following earlier stops that included Oman. His visit to Pakistan marked another phase of his regional engagements before continuing onward to Russia.
In Moscow, Araghchi is expected to participate in high-level discussions with senior Russian officials. Reports indicate that his agenda includes meetings with top leadership, including President Vladimir Putin.
Prior to his arrival in Russia, Iranian media reports suggested that Araghchi had also carried diplomatic messaging during his visit to Pakistan, including a letter reportedly intended for the United States. The message was said to outline Tehran’s positions on several key issues, including nuclear-related matters, the Strait of Hormuz, and other regional concerns.
The diplomatic tour comes amid continued regional efforts involving multiple countries aimed at addressing ongoing tensions and exploring potential avenues for renewed negotiations.
The Iranian news agency IRNA stated that Araghchi left Islamabad after a series of meetings in the region, following earlier stops that included Oman. His visit to Pakistan marked another phase of his regional engagements before continuing onward to Russia.
In Moscow, Araghchi is expected to participate in high-level discussions with senior Russian officials. Reports indicate that his agenda includes meetings with top leadership, including President Vladimir Putin.
Prior to his arrival in Russia, Iranian media reports suggested that Araghchi had also carried diplomatic messaging during his visit to Pakistan, including a letter reportedly intended for the United States. The message was said to outline Tehran’s positions on several key issues, including nuclear-related matters, the Strait of Hormuz, and other regional concerns.
The diplomatic tour comes amid continued regional efforts involving multiple countries aimed at addressing ongoing tensions and exploring potential avenues for renewed negotiations.
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