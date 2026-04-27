Katara Library Discusses Qatari Author's Novel

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Katara Arabic Novel Library hosted a vibrant literary evening on Saturday as part of its“Library Guest” series, featuring Qatari novelist Dr Huda al-Nuaimi and a discussion of her novel Khatm Khazal.

Held at the library's headquarters in Building 48 at the Cultural Village Katara, the event drew a strong turnout of writers, critics, and literature blade-->

The panel explored the work's artistic and intellectual dimensions, as well as its place within the Gulf's evolving literary landscape. Their analysis delved into the novel's layered storytelling, character development, and the symbolic weight of its title, opening multiple avenues for interpretation.

Khatm Khazal unfolds within a narrative space that blends historical and social dimensions, offering what critics described as a“living memory” text. The novel revisits the history of Al-Ahwaz through a sweeping literary lens, reconstructing events dating back nearly a century. With twelve central characters, men and women whose lives diverge between exile and those who remained, the story captures a wide spectrum of experiences and blade-->

Critics at the event praised the novel's concise yet evocative language and its immersive, almost cinematic style, which draws readers into the heart of events. Its use of suspense was also noted as a key element in maintaining narrative momentum through to the final pages.

Speakers also commended al-Nuaimi's ability to weave local detail into a broader human context, alongside her skill in crafting cohesive plots and dynamic characters. Her narrative voice, they noted, balances intellectual depth with stylistic clarity, securing her a distinctive position in both Qatari and Gulf literary blade-->

The evening concluded with an engaging dialogue between the author and the audience, whose thoughtful questions and interventions reflected a high level of literary awareness. The exchange transformed the session into an open forum, enriching the discussion and deepening engagement with the text.

Katara Arabic Novel Library literary evening Khatm Khazal