Reliance Retail Acquires Priyanka Chopra's Global Haircare Brand Anomaly

Reliance Retail Limited (RRL) announced on Thursday the acquisition of Anomaly, the global haircare brand founded by actor and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra Jonas. According to Reliance Retail, the transaction includes the full purchase of the brand's trademarks, brand assets, and digital properties.

Strategic Expansion of Beauty Portfolio

This acquisition marks a formal expansion of the beauty portfolio managed by Reliance Retail. The company intends to scale the vegan haircare label through its extensive physical retail network and omnichannel platforms, such as the beauty venture Tira. The acquisition focuses on leveraging the company's offline footprint and digital commerce capabilities to enhance consumer accessibility and accelerate growth for the brand. Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, "Bringing Anomaly into our portfolio marks a strategic step in expanding our basket of new-age, high-growth beauty brands. Anomaly's strong global positioning, clean formulation philosophy, and accessible pricing make it a compelling addition to our ecosystem. We see immense potential in collaborating with Priyanka to scale the brand in India by leveraging our omnichannel capabilities and deep consumer insights, while continuing to grow its international presence."

Focus on Indian Market and Innovation

Founded in 2021, Anomaly established itself as a high-performance brand offered at an accessible price point with distribution across major global markets. Following the acquisition, Reliance Retail identified India as a priority market for expanding brand equity and market share. The strategy involves strengthening product development and localized solutions, with a specific focus on innovation tailored to Indian hair and scalp requirements.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Lead Creative Vision

Priyanka Chopra Jonas assumes the role of Creative Director to guide the evolution of the brand. In this capacity, she remains involved in product development and the overall brand vision.

Reliance Retail stated that the brand would also continue to grow its international presence in markets including North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East.

A New Chapter for Anomaly

Priyanka said, "This is a defining moment for Anomaly. What began as a deeply personal journey has grown into a brand with real purpose and global ambition, and Reliance Retail's acquisition marks an exciting new chapter. Their scale, retail expertise, and commitment to innovation will allow us to bring Anomaly to far more consumers in India and around the world. I'm especially excited to be working alongside the inimitable Isha Ambani, whose leadership I value tremendously. In my new role as Creative Director, I remain deeply involved in guiding Anomaly's evolution, ensuring we continue to grow and innovate while staying true to what we set out to build from the very beginning."

(ANI)

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