Gujarat Transfers Rs 1,349 Cr To 11,029 Beneficiaries In Single Click

The Industries and MSME Department of Gujarat organized the "Single Click Payment Program" during the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Surat on Thursday to ensure quick and transparent financial assistance to beneficiaries across the state, a release said.

Under this initiative, a total of Rs 1,349.50 crore was directly transferred via e-payment into the bank accounts of 11,029 beneficiaries simultaneously. This included Rs 299.75 crore to 7,495 MSME beneficiaries, Rs 538.76 crore to 3,423 textile scheme beneficiaries, and Rs 510.99 crore to 111 large industry beneficiaries.

Streamlining Financial Aid for Industries

Through such programs, the state government aims to streamline the payment process, making it more efficient, simplified, and technology-driven, ensuring timely support to beneficiaries of industrial and MSME schemes. "The Gujarat government continues to actively promote industrial development, attract investments, boost production, and generate employment in the state. It is also implementing various incentive schemes to strengthen the MSME sector. The "Single Click Payment Program" ensures that beneficiaries receive financial assistance quickly and transparently,'' said Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

Future Focus: Vibrant Gujarat and 'Made in India' Initiatives

Meanwhile,the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC), South Gujarat, is set to be held on 1 and 2 May 2026 at AURO University in Surat, marking a new direction in Gujarat's industrial and modern infrastructure development. The conference will particularly focus on the state's progress and investment opportunities in sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, and advanced technology. India's first high-speed rail project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai is steadily taking shape. As the nation moves forward on the path of Aatmanirbharta, efforts have also begun to ensure that future high-speed trains will be 'Made in India'. (ANI)

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