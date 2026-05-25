Venugopal Trains Rajasthan, Delhi Congress District Chiefs At Ajmer Camp

MENAFN - IANS) Ajmer, May 25 (IANS) Strategies to strengthen the Congress in Rajasthan and Delhi took centre stage at a training camp addressed by General Secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal on Monday, a leader said.

District Congress Committee Presidents from the two states were briefed by Venugopal with the objective of deepening their grassroots connect and spread the party's message down to the last booth, said a party statement.

Venugopal said in a message on X,“At the training camp for the newly appointed DCC Presidents for Rajasthan and Delhi in Ajmer today, we had a lively and free-wheeling conversation on strengthening the rank-and-file of our party.”

“The Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan is instilling new vigour in our district-level leadership, and their enthusiasm to make our party an even more formidable electoral force to reckon with is truly palpable,” he said.

“After this exercise, 370 DCC Presidents will have undergone training under 7 such camps. This exercise aims to empower DCC Presidents to deepen their grassroots connections and spread the party's message down to the last booth,” he said.

Earlier, Venugopal shared on his social media account party leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the fuel price hike.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Gandhi said,“They raise petrol-diesel prices in installments - so that your pocket keeps getting quietly fleeced. I've been warning for months about an economic storm coming.”

“... the moment elections ended, petrol-diesel was hiked by Rs 8. And this rise will just keep happening...- promises during elections, and the rest of the time, attacks on the public's pocket,” said Gandhi.

Earlier on May 22, Venugopal chaired the first meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (2026-27).

In a message on X, Venugopal said,“The previous PAC (2025-26) successfully presented 26 reports to Parliament. The heavy backlog in the Audit Para Monitoring System is a cause for serious concern, with 1500-plus ATNs pending before various ministries/departments.”

“In light of the complex nature of public expenditure in our country, a more cooperative and quicker response to audits from the C&AG is the need of the hour,” said Venugopal.