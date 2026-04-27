Solid Recovered Fuel Market Size To Hit USD 12.03 Billion By 2035 Research By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Base Year
|2025
|Forecast Period
|2026-2035
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
|. By Waste Type (Biodegradable Waste, Recyclable Waste, Inert Waste, Composite Waste)
. By Fuel Grade (High-Grade SRF, Mid-Grade SRF, Low-Grade SRF)
. By Processing Technology (MBT, Advanced Dry Recovery, Pelletization)
. By End Use (Cement Manufacturing, Power & CHP, Industrial Heating)
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Key Segmentation Analysis:
By Fuel Grade
Mid-Grade SRF dominated the Solid Recovered Fuel Market with ~47% share in 2025 owing to its ideal combination of price and calorific value. From 2026 to 2035, high-grade SRF was projected to witness the highest growth rate, driven by the rising demand for clean and efficient fuels in industries.
By Processing Technology
MBT dominated the Solid Recovered Fuel Market with ~51% share in 2025 due to its wide use in treating the mixed municipal waste in an efficient manner. Advanced Dry Recovery segment is predicted to have the highest growth rate between 2026 and 2035 due to its capability to generate a better-quality solid recovered fuel along with high sorting efficiency and low moisture content in the fuel.
By Waste Type
Biodegradable Waste dominated the Solid Recovered Fuel Market with ~38% share in 2025 owing to the high supply from municipal solid wastes and easy processability. The composite waste segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2035 due to growing waste generation in terms of various complex materials that cannot be recycled.
By End Use
Cement Manufacturing dominated the Solid Recovered Fuel Market with ~68% share in 2025 owing to high energy requirements as well as its capacity to use SRF as an alternative fuel source to fossil fuels. The power and combined heat power (CHP) segment will witness the highest CAGR during 2026-2035 owing to rising demand for decentralized energy production.
Regional Insights:
With a revenue share of around 39% in 2025, the Europe region dominated the solid recovered fuel market due to its established waste management facilities and strict landfill diversion regulations.
The Asia Pacific region is predicted to experience the highest growth rate in terms of CAGR of 7.72% over the forecast period of 2026-2035 due to its increasing population, high rates of urbanization, and increasing production of municipal solid wastes.
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Recent Developments:
- 2026: SUEZ secured long-term contracts to operate waste recovery facilities in France, integrating sorting and preparation of non-recyclable waste streams into fuel production systems supporting energy recovery and circular economy solutions aligned with SRF development. 2025: Veolia continued expanding waste-to-energy and bioenergy“booster” activities under its GreenUp strategy, focusing on converting non-recyclable waste into alternative fuels, including SRF, supporting industrial decarbonization and circular resource recovery initiatives globally.
Exclusive Sections of the Solid Recovered Fuel Market Report (The USPs):
- PRICING & COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS – helps you understand per-ton pricing models, cost components across waste processing stages, and pricing variations by SRF grade and end-use industries. PRODUCTION & CAPACITY UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you evaluate installed capacity, annual production volumes, and operational efficiency, identifying whether the market is underutilized or expanding. FEEDSTOCK COMPOSITION & QUALITY INDEX – helps you analyze waste input mix, calorific value, moisture levels, and contaminant content, critical for assessing fuel quality and performance. PROCESSING EFFICIENCY & OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you assess throughput, output yield, downtime, and overall plant efficiency, enabling better operational optimization. END-USE DEMAND & APPLICATION BENCHMARKING – helps you understand SRF utilization across cement plants, power generation, and industrial boilers, supporting demand forecasting and market positioning. FACILITY EXPANSION & AUTOMATION TREND ANALYSIS – helps you track new plant additions, capacity expansion, and the level of automation in sorting and processing, indicating technological advancement and scalability.
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
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