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Roadside Bombing in Colombia Kills Twenty, Injures Dozens
(MENAFN) A roadside explosion in southwestern Colombia has left 20 people dead and 36 others injured, according to regional authorities, in what officials describe as one of the deadliest attacks in the area in decades.
Cauca’s governor said the blast occurred when an explosive device placed along the Pan-American highway detonated as a rural passenger bus passed through the area. The attack killed both women and men, with women making up the majority of the victims, and left several others in critical condition.
"What happened yesterday, April 25, constitutes the most brutal and ruthless attack against the civilian population in decades in the department of Cauca," the governor said on US social media company X.
Authorities reported that among the dead were 15 women and five men, while 36 people were wounded. Several of the injured remain in intensive care, including minors who are now reported to be out of danger.
Officials said the explosion also damaged nearby vehicles, and early reports suggested that an additional explosive may have been thrown at a bus before detonation, increasing the impact of the blast.
The regional government has declared three days of mourning for the victims, with plans for a memorial ceremony in the coming days.
Authorities also said the explosion left a large crater on the roadway, with repair work underway and traffic expected to resume once the area is secured and restored, as stated by reports.
Cauca’s governor said the blast occurred when an explosive device placed along the Pan-American highway detonated as a rural passenger bus passed through the area. The attack killed both women and men, with women making up the majority of the victims, and left several others in critical condition.
"What happened yesterday, April 25, constitutes the most brutal and ruthless attack against the civilian population in decades in the department of Cauca," the governor said on US social media company X.
Authorities reported that among the dead were 15 women and five men, while 36 people were wounded. Several of the injured remain in intensive care, including minors who are now reported to be out of danger.
Officials said the explosion also damaged nearby vehicles, and early reports suggested that an additional explosive may have been thrown at a bus before detonation, increasing the impact of the blast.
The regional government has declared three days of mourning for the victims, with plans for a memorial ceremony in the coming days.
Authorities also said the explosion left a large crater on the roadway, with repair work underway and traffic expected to resume once the area is secured and restored, as stated by reports.
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