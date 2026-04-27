Studia Inc Strengthens Its African Expansion And Concludes A Strategic Partnership With D.IA Advisory To Accelerate The Local Deployment Of Its Civil Registration Solutions

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar, April 27, 2026/APO Group/ --

Building on the digitisation of nearly 10 million civil registration records in Madagascar, Studia Inc ( ) now possesses proven operational capacity to process, structure, and secure massive volumes of critical data - the indispensable foundation for any digital identity strategy. The modernisation of civil registration has become a priority for states. In this context, Studia Inc stands out through its complete mastery of its core business: the industrial digitisation of civil registers, including in complex environments characterised by degraded, dispersed, or difficult-to-use archives.

The figures are unambiguous: according to the UNICEF report The Right Start in Life (December 2024), only 51% of children under 5 are registered in sub-Saharan Africa - a region that alone accounts for half of the world's 90 million children without legal identity. The situation is even more critical in East and Central Africa, where the rate falls to 41%. Without significant acceleration, the continent could have more than 100 million unregistered children by 2030. These individuals remain invisible to the state, without access to fundamental rights or public services.

Technological expertise at the service of data reliability

Studia Inc, specialised in high-volume data digitisation and indexing, is establishing itself as a leading player in this field. As part of the national EC-MADA programme in Madagascar, the company conducted the inventory, digitisation, and indexing of nearly 10 million civil registration records, mobilising 500 people over 7 months - 70,000 person-days - to cover 1,695 communes across 11 priority regions, reaching the most isolated areas of the territory through autonomous mobile units equipped with satellite connectivity and solar energy.

Studia Inc's approach is built on the integration of artificial intelligence at the heart of digitisation processes. Its specialised OCR models enable the automated extraction of complex handwritten data and the intelligent segmentation of registers into exploitable records. A blind double-entry mechanism - combining algorithmic processing with independent human validation - guarantees a high level of reliability, consistent with the requirements of national identity systems. This combination of AI speed, human rigour, and mobile deployment makes it possible to operate at scale where the urgency is greatest, before this identity heritage disappears.

A partnership built on complementary expertise

The partnership with D Advisory, a digital services company based in Senegal, is built on a clear division of roles. Studia Inc retains full responsibility for digitisation and indexing operations - its core business. D.IA Advisory provides support on local integration and deployment: integrating data into existing information systems, ensuring interoperability with national platforms, adapting to regulatory frameworks and data sovereignty requirements, and supporting institutions. This structure ensures both a high level of technical expertise and effective execution close to local realities.

« Our expertise is built on mastering large-scale digitisation of civil registration records, with exacting standards for data quality and reliability. This partnership with D.IA Advisory strengthens our capacity to deploy our solutions across diverse local environments. » Jean-Claude Fioravanti - CEO, Studia Inc

« Our role is to ensure the fluid and lasting integration of solutions into existing systems, taking into account local institutional and regulatory specificities. » Abdoulaye Dia - Founder, D.IA Advisory

By combining core expertise, operational capacity, and local presence, this partnership aims to concretely support African governments in modernising their civil registers, while contributing to the development of reliable, inclusive, and sustainable digital identity infrastructures.

At the ID4Africa 2026 Summit (12–15 May 2026, Abidjan Exhibition Centre, Côte d'Ivoire), both partners will present their shared vision and the solutions developed for states and institutions across the continent.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Studia Inc..

PRESS CONTACTS:

JEAN-CLAUDE FIORAVANTI

CEO - Studia Inc

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+261 38 49 138 00 (WhatsApp)

ABDOULAYE DIA

D.IA Advisory

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+33 7 82 35 31 30 ·

+221 78 961 80 95

About Studia Inc:

Studia Inc specialises in the digitisation, indexing, and valorisation of complex, high-volume data. It supports public and private institutions in their digital transformation projects, particularly in civil registration, offering innovative, secure solutions adapted to data sovereignty requirements.

About D.IA Advisory:

D.IA Advisory is a Senegalese digital services company specialised in strategic consulting and the deployment of digital solutions in Africa. It supports public and private organisations in the design and implementation of technology projects with high social and institutional impact.