Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.4 Strikes Papua New Guinea
An earthquake measuring 6.4-magnitude struck the Papua New Guinea region on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The quake hit at a depth of 106 km (66 miles), according to GFZ.
