Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.4 Strikes Papua New Guinea

Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.4 Strikes Papua New Guinea


2025-12-22 02:22:11
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

An earthquake measuring 6.4-magnitude struck the Papua New Guinea region on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake hit at a depth of 106 km (66 miles), according to GFZ.

Recommended For You

MENAFN22122025000049011007ID1110513685



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search