India Turns To Russian Missiles To Counter China-Backed Pakistan

MENAFN - Asia Times) India's planned purchase of Russian ultra-long-range air-to-air missiles aims to counter Pakistan's China-backed air network but exposes deeper integration and escalation challenges.

This month, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that India has signed a US$1.2 billion deal to acquire around 300 Russian R-37M ultra-long-range air-to-air missiles, with deliveries expected within 12 to 18 months and deployment likely on Indian Air Force (IAF) Su-30MKI fighters.

The missile, capable of speeds up to Mach 6 and a range of 300–400 kilometers, is designed to target high-value support aircraft, such as airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) and refueling aircraft.

The weapon could provide India with a“significant operational edge” by acting as a force multiplier in short, high-intensity conflicts, particularly following clashes over Kashmir that exposed vulnerabilities, including the loss of an Indian jet to a Chinese-made J-10C.

Pakistan, which operates J-10C fighters and PL-15 missiles and is acquiring KJ-500 AEW&C aircraft, may be forced to push critical assets farther from the front line, thereby reducing operational efficiency.

However, the missile's impact depends on integration into broader sensor and radar networks, with the system seen as a stabilizing capability rather than a decisive advantage.

India's R-37M purchase raises questions about integration, countering Pakistan's China-backed kill chain, escalation control, and long-term strategic viability amid Russia's closer ties with China.

The main tactical challenge is whether India can translate the R-37M's range into effective combat performance despite integration limits within its mixed-origin force and Pakistan's more cohesive targeting network.

Defense Security Asia notes in an article this month that Russia uses the R-37M on the closely related Su-30SM variant, reducing technical risk and making adaptation for Indian aircraft comparatively straightforward.

The article states that the integration will mainly involve software updates to the Su-30MKI's Bars radar, mission computer, and weapons management system, rather than major structural changes.