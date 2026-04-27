Parachinar Airport Reopens After Years, Successfully Passes Operational Trials

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has seen the long-inactive Parachinar Airport restored and made operational through joint efforts by the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and the Pakistan Airports Authority.

Following the completion of upgradation, construction, and rehabilitation work, successful operational landing and takeoff trials were conducted by Pakistan Army Aviation on April 26, 2026.

The purpose of these trials was to assess the construction quality of the airport, the functionality of the runway, and overall operational readiness. During this process, Pakistan Army Aviation successfully carried out a total of six landing and takeoff trials.

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According to the results, the runways at Parachinar Airport have been declared up to professional standards and compliant with high safety requirements. The airport's performance under various operational conditions was also found to be satisfactory.

The restoration of Parachinar Airport is being considered a significant step toward re-establishing air connectivity in the region.

This development is expected to improve regional mobility, enable rapid response in emergencies, and contribute to the promotion of economic activities.