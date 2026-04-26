Mahesh Bhatt Reveals Aamir Khan Directed The Iconic Juhi Chawla Song 'Ghoongat Ki Aad Se' In His Absence

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) The upcoming episode of Indian Idol will see ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt sharing a fun trivia related to Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, from his iconic movie Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke while shooting the classic song 'Ghoonghat Ke Aad Se Dilbar Ka'.

When host Aditya Narayan requested special guest Mahesh Bhatt to share an interesting anecdote related to the song, Mahesh Bhatt revealed the fun and unknown behind-the-scenes story.

Sharing a lesser-known behind-the-scenes story, Mahesh Bhatt revealed, "Main actually Jodhpur mein shayad tha koi dusri schedule mein busy tha, and yeh song ek tarf shoot hona tha, and kaafi important song hain film mein.”

He added,“Main toh vaha tha Jodhpur mein and you wont believe yeh pura song ek toh Saroj ji ke choreography aur Aamir khan ke direction mein shoot hua sahi samay par aur yeh gaana toh aaj bhi logo pasand hain."

The anecdote highlighted how Aamir Khan stepped into the shoes of Mahesh Bhatt as a director in his absence for the iconic song, along with the supervision of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan.

Talking about the song, it went onto become a superhit back in the 90s era of Bollywood.

The song featured in the movie Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke that was released in 1994.

The movie starred Aamir Khan, Juhu Chawla, Kunal Kemmu, Navin Nishchal, Tiku Talsania, Dalip Tahil, Mushtaq Khan and others.

Talking about Aamir Khan, the actor who has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost four decades now, is touted as one of the superstars of Bollywood.

He has delivered umpteen number of hits like Raja Hindustani, Lagaan, Dangal, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, Taare Zameen Par and many more.

–IANS

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