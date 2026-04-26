Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Stage Announcement While Markets Ask If The XRP Price Prediction Can Reach $10

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto's latest presale stage sold out hours ahead of schedule. New wallets enter at double last month's rate, and this Ethereum-based token is drawing attention only a handful of presale projects have earned this early. Every stage that closes lifts the entry cost, and every buyer who locked a position before this sellout sits on an edge that grows with each round that shuts behind them.

The broader crypto news is flashing green for a bull cycle, and the XRP price is leading the large-cap push with a target reaching $10 if the CLARITY Act clears the Senate and Ripple lands a Federal Reserve master account. This article delivers a full breakdown of why, especially now that 120 crypto firms sent the Senate a joint letter demanding a vote.

Crypto News: Pepeto Launch Update While the XRP Price Prediction Backs the Bull Run Case

Pepeto is burning through presale rounds at a pace that only the biggest launches of the last two cycles have matched. A bull cycle is forming and every trader who lived through the last one remembers one fact clearly: entries made during fear are the ones that pay the hardest. The XRP price tells the story right now. On April 23, over 120 crypto firms including Coinbase, Ripple, Kraken, Circle, and Andreessen Horowitz signed a joint letter urging the Senate to move the CLARITY Act forward per 24/7 Wall St. Standard Chartered holds an $8 target on XRP if the Act passes, and European Business Magazine laid out the case that with both the Act and Ripple's Fed master account, the XRP price prediction stretches from $5 to $10 based on deep banking adoption with XRP wired directly into US payment rails.

The XRP price sits at $1.42 this week after seven spot XRP ETFs pulled in $1.44 billion in total inflows, with $75 million added in April alone, while whale wallets added 11 million XRP daily over a 30-day stretch. The token would need a 7x move to hit $10, strong for a large cap, but history still proves that an audited presale at this stage of the cycle delivers what established coins cannot match.

That is exactly how the sharpest money in crypto has always operated. They hold XRP for the large-cap move but stack a presale entry alongside it because that one position is what separates a good year from a generational one. Pepeto is leading crypto news coverage above every other presale right now, and with the XRP price drawing institutional eyes to the broader market, it tops every feed for one reason. A closer look at what actually sits behind this project makes that reason clear.

Crypto News: Inside the Pepeto Project Attracting the Entire Crypto Market

Pepeto runs a zero-fee exchange powered by AI-driven contract checks across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and every trade processed after launch feeds revenue straight back to the holders who locked in early.

Every serious portfolio this cycle needs one position with real breakout potential, and Pepeto is filling that slot faster than anything else on the market. The Dogecoin link is the other force pulling whales in at this rate, because the viral momentum forming around Pepeto tracks the same curve that minted DOGE millionaires in weeks. The Elon Musk chatter spreading across X, Telegram, and Reddit keeps that fire burning hotter by the day. Whale activity backs it in hard numbers, and the former Binance executive on the team gives the project a level of trust that sits on top of the hype and turns speculation into conviction.

Dogecoin created massive wealth with absolutely nothing built behind it, and Pepeto brings that same unstoppable viral force but pairs it with an exchange designed to keep buying pressure compounding long after the listing lands. That is why watching the XRP price crawl toward $10 over years feels painfully slow to the whales who see Pepeto able to deliver far wider returns in weeks, not months.

Conclusion

People chase life-changing returns every cycle, but the ones who get there share one trait: they acted

before it was obvious. XRP at $1.42 proved how a large cap alone is not enough, while Pepeto makes that decision easy because the potential is clear. The infrastructure supports multiples on its own, and the best case has no ceiling because exchange utility combined with meme reach outpaces the Dogecoin run that created thousands of millionaires from buyers who got in early.

The only thing left is acting fast, as Pepeto could launch any day, because that is how millions missed early XRP, early DOGE, and every other entry that turned ordinary wallets into millionaire accounts. A few months from now this is either the story of a first million in crypto news or the biggest regret anyone carries forward.

Enter Pepeto Before the Binance Listing Goes Live

FAQs

Can the XRP price prediction hit $10 if the CLARITY Act passes the Senate?

Standard Chartered targets $8 for XRP while European Business Magazine projects $5 to $10 if Ripple also wins its Federal Reserve master account. Seven spot XRP ETFs already absorbed $1.44 billion.

Does Pepeto have real DeFi products or is the presale just hype?

Pepeto built a zero-fee exchange, cross-chain bridge, and AI contract scanner all verified by SolidProof before presale opened. The raise crossed $9.57 million with 178% APY staking live for holders.

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