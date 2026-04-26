Ethereum Foundation Unstakes 17K ETH As 70K Staking Target Nears

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The Ethereum Foundation has quietly trimmed a portion of its staking exposure just as its cumulative stake edged toward the project's own 70,000 ETH target. Arkham data shows the foundation unstaked 17,035.326 ETH, valued at about $40 million at the time, by moving wrapped staked ETH (wstETH) into Lido's unstETH contract. The underlying ETH is expected to be released once the withdrawal queue clears, marking a notable shift in the foundation's on-chain posture.

Unstaking ETH in Ethereum 's ecosystem is the process of pulling tokens back from the Beacon Chain, where staked ETH is locked to secure the network and earn rewards. A withdrawal request triggers a queuing period, after which funds are released back to the user. In this instance, the foundation's funds transitioned via the Lido staking liquid wrapper, a move that can obscure immediate liquidity signals while still aligning with a staged exit plan.

The Ethereum Foundation unstaked 17,035.326 ETH (roughly $40 million), converting it into wstETH and routing into Lido's unstETH contract, per Arkham data. The move occurs just as the foundation approaches its internal milestone of around 70,000 staked ETH, a target the group has pursued since formalizing staking as a funding mechanism for protocol research and ecosystem grants. The foundation has not publicly disclosed a rationale for this particular unstake, prompting market talk about potential liquidity needs or strategic repositioning. Governance and neutrality concerns persist: Ethereum co‐founder Vitalik Buterin has warned that large-scale staking by a single entity could complicate neutrality during contentious hard forks, a theme occasionally revisited as staking grows. In the DeFi world, the rsETH ecosystem remains under pressure from a recent $293 million restaking platform exploit. Backers have pledged more than 43,500 ETH (about $101 million) in a coordinated relief effort led by Aave and supported by Lido DAO, Golem Foundation, EtherFi Foundation, and Mantle.

Key takeawaysNear-70,000 ETH: the staking trajectory and what it signals

The Ethereum Foundation began staking ETH after updating its policy in June 2025. In its own framing, staking and participation in decentralized finance would help fund protocol research, development, and ecosystem grants, aligning the foundation's activities with long-term network security while fueling broader innovation.

Since February, the foundation has incrementally expanded its position. It started with a modest 2,016 ETH, then added 22,517 ETH in March. Earlier in the month in question, the foundation staked more than 45,000 ETH, pushing total staked holdings to roughly 69,500 ETH-just shy of its internal 70,000 ETH target. That proximity to the goal underscores how the foundation has positioned staking as both a governance and funding mechanism, rather than a purely technical endeavor.

What makes the near-70,000 milestone meaningful goes beyond a headline figure. For supporters, it signals a significant concentration of stake within a single influential actor, potentially affecting governance dynamics and the network's perceived neutrality in the event of major protocol shifts. Vitalik Buterin has previously warned that large-scale staking by a foundation-like entity could complicate neutrality during hard forks, a consideration that continues to shape discussions about governance and decentralization as staking scales.

Unstaking activity and liquidity considerations

The decision to unstake a sizeable tranche of ETH, especially in a market where liquidity and price dynamics can react to large on-chain moves, invites scrutiny of the timing and intent. By converting the ETH into wstETH and routing it through Lido's unstETH channel, the foundation may be seeking to manage liquidity risk or to position funds for a potential future deployment without triggering immediate market impact through straightforward sales. The withdrawal queue mechanism means the timetable for full liquidity remains uncertain, introducing a measured exit rather than an abrupt sale.

Analysts will be watching whether any further unstaking follows this episode. If additional withdrawals occur in the near term, traders might interpret them as signals of a broader liquidity plan or a repositioning strategy. On the other hand, a one-off move could reflect a temporary liquidity need or a precautionary rebalancing rather than a strategic pivot.

DeFi response: rsETH relief and broader market implications

Parallel to the staking narrative, the DeFi ecosystem has been navigating the fallout from a major restaking platform exploit. A $293 million incident on the Kelp restaking platform triggered market disruption, with attackers siphoning restaked ETH tokens and leveraging them as collateral to borrow funds. The fallout strained Aave's lending market and left a sizable amount of bad debt in its wake.

In response, a coalition of DeFi protocols has rallied around the rsETH resilience effort. Backers pledged more than 43,500 ETH, roughly $101 million at the time, in a coordinated initiative dubbed“DeFi United.” The push is led by Aave, with substantial participation from Lido DAO, the Golem Foundation, and additional backing from EtherFi Foundation and Mantle. The objective is to stabilize rsETH and prevent spillover risks from the restaking ecosystem into major DeFi lending protocols.

For investors and builders, the episode underscores a broader theme: the health of ETH's staking ecosystem and the resilience of restaking derivatives matter for liquidity, collateral quality, and risk management in DeFi. The coordinated response highlights how interoperable infrastructure-staking protocols, liquidity providers, and risk-sharing platforms-needs to function cohesively when stress arrives. It also illustrates the growing importance of governance-enabled collaboration to safeguard the ecosystem during shocks.

What readers should watch next

As the Ethereum Foundation's withdrawal queue progresses, observers will want to see whether more ETH moves emerge and how management of the unstaking process unfolds. The unfolding path toward the 70,000 ETH milestone will continue to be a barometer for how centralized or foundation-led actions interact with a decentralized network's long-term security and governance dynamics.

Meanwhile, rsETH stability remains a live concern for DeFi markets. The DeFi United initiative will be watched for liquidity resilience, collateral quality, and any further measures from participating protocols to mitigate systemic risks stemming from restaking disruptions. Market participants should also remain attentive to any regulatory or policy updates that could influence staking incentives, governance rights, or cross-chain risk management.

In aggregate, the episode reflects a broader narrative: as ETH staking scales and restaking ecosystems mature, on-chain actions by major actors will continue to reverberate through liquidity, governance, and DeFi risk management. Until more clarity surfaces from the Ethereum Foundation and the DeFi coalition, investors should monitor not only the size of stake movements but also the transparency of the rationale behind them and the evolving guardrails designed to safeguard network resilience.

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