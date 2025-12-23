Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Secretary Landau's Call With Palau President Whipps

2025-12-23 11:00:49
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau spoke today with Palau President Surangel Whipps, Jr. to reaffirm the close U.S.-Palau partnership and underscore our nations' shared resolve to address regional and global challenges together. The leaders discussed a new U.S.-Palau Memorandum of Understanding regarding the transfer of third-country nationals with no known criminal histories. They also highlighted U.S. commitments to partner with Palau on strengthening the country's health care infrastructure, increasing Palau's capacity to combat transnational crime and drug trafficking, and bolstering Palau's civil service pension system.

U.S. Department of State

