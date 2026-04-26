403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Vietnam Huse Fire Kills Three Children in Northern Province
(MENAFN) Three children died after a fire destroyed their stilt house in Vietnam’s northern Lai Chau province early Sunday, according to reports citing local media.
The blaze reportedly began in the kitchen around 1 a.m. local time while the children’s parents were not at home.
The victims, born in 2012, 2014, and 2019, had locked the door from the inside before going to sleep, which prevented nearby villagers from reaching them in time, according to reports.
Firefighting efforts eventually brought the blaze under control after 4 a.m., but the house was completely destroyed. The fire also damaged a nearby classroom and a neighboring home.
Authorities have not yet released further details, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, according to reports.
The blaze reportedly began in the kitchen around 1 a.m. local time while the children’s parents were not at home.
The victims, born in 2012, 2014, and 2019, had locked the door from the inside before going to sleep, which prevented nearby villagers from reaching them in time, according to reports.
Firefighting efforts eventually brought the blaze under control after 4 a.m., but the house was completely destroyed. The fire also damaged a nearby classroom and a neighboring home.
Authorities have not yet released further details, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment