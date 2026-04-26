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Coordinated Militant Attacks Shake Mali as Fighting Spreads Across Key Cities
(MENAFN) Heavy clashes broke out on Saturday across multiple parts of Mali, including areas near the capital, following a series of coordinated assaults attributed to militant groups, according to reports.
The violence was reported in and around Bamako, particularly near Kati—home to the country’s main military base and the residence of President Assimi Goïta. Witnesses also described activity near the international airport area, with reports of gunfire, explosions, and security forces blocking major roads. Additional fighting was reported in Sevare as well as the northern cities of Gao and Kidal.
The Malian army said it was engaging what it described as “unidentified terrorist groups” and later stated that the situation had been brought under control, while noting that counterterrorism operations were still ongoing. A military spokesperson also claimed that dozens of militants had been killed during the clashes.
The armed group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) said it carried out the attacks, claiming responsibility for strikes on military positions, the defense minister’s residence, and Modibo Keita International Airport.
In a separate statement, the Tuareg-led separatist coalition Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) said it had taken control of Kidal, a strategically important city previously recaptured by Malian forces in 2023 with external military support.
The escalation comes shortly after reports that Russian-linked security forces operating in the region assisted in the release of hostages previously held by militant groups in the Sahel for an extended period.
The violence was reported in and around Bamako, particularly near Kati—home to the country’s main military base and the residence of President Assimi Goïta. Witnesses also described activity near the international airport area, with reports of gunfire, explosions, and security forces blocking major roads. Additional fighting was reported in Sevare as well as the northern cities of Gao and Kidal.
The Malian army said it was engaging what it described as “unidentified terrorist groups” and later stated that the situation had been brought under control, while noting that counterterrorism operations were still ongoing. A military spokesperson also claimed that dozens of militants had been killed during the clashes.
The armed group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) said it carried out the attacks, claiming responsibility for strikes on military positions, the defense minister’s residence, and Modibo Keita International Airport.
In a separate statement, the Tuareg-led separatist coalition Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) said it had taken control of Kidal, a strategically important city previously recaptured by Malian forces in 2023 with external military support.
The escalation comes shortly after reports that Russian-linked security forces operating in the region assisted in the release of hostages previously held by militant groups in the Sahel for an extended period.
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