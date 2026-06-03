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Israel, Lebanon Hold Fourth Round of Direct Talks at US State Department
(MENAFN) Representatives from Israel and Lebanon held a fourth round of face-to-face talks on Tuesday at the US State Department, marking the latest step in ongoing negotiations facilitated by Washington, according to reports.
A US official stated that "Progress continues on the political and security tracks as we break from the failures of the past 20 years and advance toward a comprehensive agreement aimed at restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty and ensuring Israel's security."
The official also reaffirmed Washington's role in facilitating the discussions, describing the process as "these historic negotiations."
According to reports, the negotiations are expected to continue, with another session scheduled for Wednesday.
The latest meeting comes amid continued Israeli military activity in Lebanon despite a ceasefire brokered by the United States that came into effect on April 17 and was subsequently extended through early July.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hezbollah had reached an understanding to halt attacks against one another. He additionally said that Israeli forces would not be deployed to Beirut.
A US official stated that "Progress continues on the political and security tracks as we break from the failures of the past 20 years and advance toward a comprehensive agreement aimed at restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty and ensuring Israel's security."
The official also reaffirmed Washington's role in facilitating the discussions, describing the process as "these historic negotiations."
According to reports, the negotiations are expected to continue, with another session scheduled for Wednesday.
The latest meeting comes amid continued Israeli military activity in Lebanon despite a ceasefire brokered by the United States that came into effect on April 17 and was subsequently extended through early July.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hezbollah had reached an understanding to halt attacks against one another. He additionally said that Israeli forces would not be deployed to Beirut.
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