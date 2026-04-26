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Turkey's Top Diplomat In Phone Talks With U.S. Negotiators

Turkey's Top Diplomat In Phone Talks With U.S. Negotiators


2026-04-26 08:06:15
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Turkey engages with U.S. officials on Iran talks, urging ceasefire as regional tensions involving Israel and Syria intensify.

Hakan Fidan discussed the latest developments in Iran-U.S. negotiations with American officials in a phone call, according to Al Jazeera.

Turkey has positioned itself as a diplomatic intermediary between Iran and the United States, calling for renewed dialogue and an immediate ceasefire.

Ankara also condemned recent U.S. and Israel strikes on Iran, describing them as violations of international law and warning of broader regional consequences.

The Iran-Israel confrontation has intensified in recent weeks, with direct and indirect strikes raising fears of a wider conflict that could draw in regional and global powers.

The ongoing crisis has also heightened tensions across neighboring countries, increasing risks to energy routes, trade, and regional stability.

The situation in Syria remains closely linked, where Israeli strikes targeting Iranian-linked positions have continued, adding another layer to the regional conflict.

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Khaama Press

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