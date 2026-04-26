'Bhooth Bangla' Is Akshay Kumar's 20Th 100-Crore Movie Check Full List Here

Akshay Kumar is making headlines for his new film, Bhooth Bangla. The movie is doing really well at the box office, having already crossed the ₹100 crore net collection mark in India. Priyadarshan has directed this multi-starrer horror-comedy

Akshay Kumar has delivered many hit and blockbuster films throughout his career. A lot of his movies have easily entered the ₹100 crore club. His recent release, Bhooth Bangla, is his 20th film to hit this milestone. Let's check out the other films on this exclusive list.

Akshay Kumar's journey into the ₹100 crore club started with *Housefull 2*. The film made a net collection of ₹116 crore at the Indian box office. Sajid Khan was the director of this movie.

If we count the number of Akshay Kumar's films that have earned ₹100 crore net at the Indian box office, the total has now reached 20. Akshay is the first actor in Bollywood to have 20 films in the ₹100 crore club.Talking about Akshay Kumar's ₹100 crore films, the list includes *Rowdy Rathore* (₹133 crore), *Holiday* (₹113 crore), *Airlift* (₹129 crore), *Housefull 3* (₹109 crore), *Rustom* (₹128 crore), *Jolly LLB 2* (₹117 crore), *Toilet: Ek Prem Katha* (₹134.25 crore), *Gold* (₹105 crore), and *2.0* (₹189 crore).The list continues with Akshay Kumar's *Kesari* (₹154.42 crore), *Mission Mangal* (₹203 crore), *Housefull 4* (₹208.50 crore), *Good Newwz* (₹205.14 crore), *Sooryavanshi* (₹196 crore), *OMG 2* (₹150 crore), *Sky Force* (₹134.93 crore), *Housefull 5* (₹198.41 crore), and *Jolly LLB 3* (₹100.85 crore) also joining the ₹100 crore club.

Looking at Akshay Kumar's upcoming movies, he will be seen in *Welcome to the Jungle* and *Haiwaan* in 2026. He also has a few other films in the pipeline that could be released by 2027.

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