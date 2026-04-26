IPL 2026: Fast Bowling Is A Tough Art, But I'm Enjoying It, Says Jamie Overton

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 26 (IANS) Fast bowling demands endurance, rhythm and constant adaptation, and Chennai Super Kings pacer Jamie Overton believes embracing those challenges has been key to him being able to enjoy his role in the IPL 2026 as while being a crucial cog on the side.

As CSK clash against Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, Overton highlighted the physical and technical demands of his craft.

“Fast bowling is a tough art and you're never going to bowl at 150 kmph all the time. It's about maintaining speed as much as possible. It's tough, but I'm enjoying it at the moment,” he told broadcasters ahead of the game.

Elaborating on his approach with the ball, Overton underlined continuity in his role across formats and tournaments.“It's just a continuation of what I've been doing all summer. I felt I was playing a similar role in the Big Bash and in the World Cup. just trying to hit the wicket as hard as I can.”

The England pacer also reflected on coping with the demanding conditions in Chennai.

“It's a bit warm, it's just one of those conditions you need to get used to. It should be fine, just make sure the players are up and ready to go. It's just about doing the right things outside the game, taking a lot of fluids, having proper food and cardio, all such stuff, just making sure that all those things are taken care of,”

He stressed that preparation off the field plays a big role, but once the match begins, focus shifts entirely to execution.“That's outside the game. Once the game starts, just focus on the match.”

Overton further pointed to his experience within the CSK pace unit, noting his involvement in guiding teammates.“We're doing quite well, obviously I've played a bit more cricket than some of them (compared to the rest of the CSK pace attack). I am talking to them a bit more, but I'm enjoying my time here in Chennai.”

He also praised the support from the home crowd, saying,“The crowd has been unbelievable, the fans have supported us a lot. Hopefully, we can push on towards the finals.”