Former CEA Ashok Lahiri To Become Next Vice-Chief Of Niti Aayog

MENAFN - KNN India)Economist-turned-politician and former Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) to the Government of India Dr. Ashok Lahiri is set to become the Vice Chairperson of the government's premier think-tank Niti Aayog.

Lahiri will succeed Suman Bery who has been holding the key position since May 2022.

Alongside Lahiri, eminent scientist Dr. Gobardhan Das would join the Aayog as Member.

The Prime Minister of India is the ex-officio chairman of the governing council of Niti Aayog. The Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog holds the rank and status of a cabinet minister.

Official sources said that both Dr Lahiri and Dr Das would join Niti Aayog soon.

Dr Lahiri is currently a BJP MLA from Balurghat, West Bengal. In his career spanning over four decades, he has held several key positions including member of the 15th Finance Commission. He also served as 12th Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India.

Dr Lahiri also had stints with the top global institutions World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as a Consultant and Senior Economist, respectively.

An alumnus of the Delhi School of Economics (DSE), Dr. Lahiri has been published in academic journals as well as popular media on economic and political issues.

Dr. Gobardhan Das is internationally recognized Molecular Science Professor, specialising in Immunology, Infectious Diseases and Cell Biology.

An alumnus of Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal, Dr. Das is currently serving as the Director of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal (IISER Bhopal).

(KNN Bureau)