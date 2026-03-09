Huawei Outlines AI-Powered Fibre Network Strategy Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Huawei has presented a new blueprint for transforming broadband infrastructure with artificial intelligence, unveiling an upgraded fibre access architecture aimed at helping internet service providers manage surging data demand and increasingly complex digital services.

The proposal, introduced during Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2026, centres on Huawei's Next Generation Fiber Access Network, or FAN, which integrates AI tools with all-optical broadband systems. Company executives said the architecture is designed to help telecom operators automate network management, improve performance and adapt to the rapid expansion of digital applications ranging from cloud computing to immersive media.

Huawei's plan reflects a broader shift across the telecommunications sector as operators seek to modernise infrastructure while controlling operating costs. Fibre networks remain the backbone of high-speed connectivity worldwide, yet rising demand from artificial intelligence workloads, video streaming, online gaming and industrial automation is placing increasing strain on existing systems.

At the event in Barcelona, Huawei described the proposed architecture as a step towards intelligent broadband networks capable of analysing traffic patterns and adjusting performance dynamically. The design incorporates AI-based monitoring tools that can predict faults, optimise bandwidth allocation and reduce energy consumption in large-scale fibre deployments.

Executives said the approach could help service providers simplify operations by replacing manual network management with automated systems that analyse real-time data. The company argued that automation would allow operators to detect service disruptions earlier and restore connectivity more quickly, improving reliability for households and businesses.

Industry analysts say the push towards intelligent fibre infrastructure reflects changing usage patterns across global networks. Demand for gigabit broadband has accelerated as cloud services, remote working and digital entertainment expand. Telecommunications providers are also under pressure to support emerging technologies such as autonomous transport, smart manufacturing and advanced artificial intelligence platforms that require stable, high-capacity connections.

Huawei's architecture introduces several elements intended to modernise fibre access. One focus involves enhancing passive optical network systems so that they can deliver higher speeds while supporting AI-driven optimisation. Another component involves integrating cloud-based analytics into network operations, enabling operators to manage large deployments more efficiently.

Company engineers also highlighted energy management as a central feature of the new architecture. Telecommunications infrastructure consumes substantial electricity, and operators are facing growing pressure from regulators and investors to reduce carbon emissions. Huawei said AI-assisted monitoring could help reduce power usage by adjusting network resources based on traffic levels and automatically shutting down idle components.

The company also presented the concept of“AI-native broadband”, describing networks designed from the outset to integrate artificial intelligence into their core operations. Such systems could analyse usage data continuously and refine network performance without human intervention, potentially reducing maintenance costs and improving service quality.

Telecommunications companies across Europe, Asia and the Middle East have been expanding fibre deployments as part of national digital transformation strategies. Governments view high-speed connectivity as essential infrastructure for economic growth, particularly as industries adopt data-intensive technologies such as automation, robotics and machine learning.

Mobile World Congress, one of the telecommunications sector's largest annual gatherings, has become a key venue for vendors to present innovations in network technology. This year's discussions have focused heavily on artificial intelligence, reflecting the growing belief that AI will reshape how digital infrastructure is designed and operated.

Huawei remains one of the world's largest suppliers of telecom equipment, providing networking hardware and software to operators in many countries. The company has invested heavily in optical networking research, with engineers working on technologies that increase fibre capacity while lowering operating costs.

The company's announcements come at a time when telecom operators are evaluating new strategies to monetise broadband infrastructure. Traditional revenue streams from voice and basic connectivity have stagnated, prompting companies to explore services linked to cloud platforms, smart cities and enterprise digitalisation.

Analysts say AI-driven automation could become a significant factor in reducing operating expenditure for telecom networks. Managing large fibre deployments involves complex monitoring and maintenance processes, and operators are increasingly turning to data analytics and machine learning tools to streamline operations.

The global fibre broadband market continues to expand, with industry estimates suggesting that hundreds of millions of households are connected through fibre-to-the-home networks. Expansion has been particularly strong in parts of Asia and Europe, where governments have encouraged nationwide high-speed broadband coverage.

Huawei's proposed architecture attempts to position fibre networks as a foundation for the next phase of digital transformation. The company argues that combining optical connectivity with intelligent automation will allow operators to support new applications that require high reliability and extremely low latency.

Developers working on immersive virtual environments, advanced cloud computing and AI services require networks capable of handling massive data flows with minimal delay. Telecommunications equipment vendors are therefore racing to design infrastructure that can scale rapidly while maintaining stable performance.

