Lungi Ngidi Stretchered Off In Ambulance After Head Blow Sparks Scare In DC Vs PBKS IPL 2026 Clash (WATCH)

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was stretchered off after suffering a serious head injury during the IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The South African quick misjudged a catch attempt in the third over and landed heavily on the back of his head, sparking immediate concern among teammates and officials.

Ngidi had run in from mid-off to settle under a skier off Priyansh Arya's bat but crashed onto the turf in a nasty fall. The severity of the incident was clear as players rushed towards him, with Kuldeep Yadav and David Miller among those visibly shaken.

Medical Response

Physios sprinted onto the field and quickly placed a neck brace on Ngidi before a stretcher was brought in. Moments later, an ambulance arrived at the stadium, underlining the seriousness of the injury. In a positive sign, Ngidi was seen communicating with doctors while receiving treatment, though all precautions were taken before he was carried off.

Ambulance in the Ground Lungi Ngidi is fine get well soon and comeback soon. twitter/au1NwjiwFU

- Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 25, 2026

Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting walked onto the field as the situation unfolded. Dushmantha Chameera began warming up as the likely concussion substitute. After several tense minutes, Ngidi was stretchered off and taken away for further medical assessment.

Match Context

Delhi Capitals had earlier posted a commanding 264/2 in their 20 overs, powered by KL Rahul's unbeaten 152 off 67 balls and Nitish Rana's 91. In reply, Punjab Kings raced to 56/0 in just three overs, with Priyansh Arya blasting 31 off 10 balls and Prabhsimran Singh adding 22 off 8.

Despite the explosive start, the injury to Ngidi overshadowed the contest. The Capitals' bowling attack was forced to regroup quickly, with captain Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar struggling to contain Punjab's openers in the powerplay. Reactions

The incident left both sets of players visibly concerned. Ricky Ponting and Delhi's support staff were seen in discussion as Ngidi was taken off. The seriousness of the injury and the sight of the ambulance entering the field added to the tense atmosphere.

While the game continued, the focus remained on Ngidi's condition. His absence is a significant blow for Delhi, who rely on his pace and experience in crucial fixtures.