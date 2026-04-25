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Japan Inflation Picks Up Again
(MENAFN) Japan’s underlying inflation rose in March for the first time in five months, as renewed concerns over energy costs—driven by the Iran war—put upward pressure on prices, according to official figures released on Friday.
Core consumer prices, which leave out fresh food items, climbed 1.8% compared with the same month last year. This marked an increase from February’s 1.6% and came in slightly above economists’ forecasts of 1.7%.
Overall inflation also moved higher, reaching 1.5% from 1.3% in February. However, it still stayed below the Bank of Japan’s 2% inflation goal for the second month in a row.
Meanwhile, the “core-core” inflation rate, which excludes both fresh food and energy, slipped to 2.4% from 2.5%. This represented its lowest reading since October 2024, signaling some easing in broader price pressures.
The figures were released as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s administration evaluates additional support measures to protect households from increasing fuel expenses, including policies aimed at limiting gasoline costs.
Authorities in Tokyo have also tapped into national crude oil reserves in an effort to soften the impact of the oil shock, while fuel subsidies have been active since March.
Prime Minister Takaichi has stated that the government intends to keep nationwide average gasoline prices near 170 yen ($1.07) per liter. She also cautioned that prices could otherwise climb toward $1.25 per liter, as reported by a media outlet.
Core consumer prices, which leave out fresh food items, climbed 1.8% compared with the same month last year. This marked an increase from February’s 1.6% and came in slightly above economists’ forecasts of 1.7%.
Overall inflation also moved higher, reaching 1.5% from 1.3% in February. However, it still stayed below the Bank of Japan’s 2% inflation goal for the second month in a row.
Meanwhile, the “core-core” inflation rate, which excludes both fresh food and energy, slipped to 2.4% from 2.5%. This represented its lowest reading since October 2024, signaling some easing in broader price pressures.
The figures were released as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s administration evaluates additional support measures to protect households from increasing fuel expenses, including policies aimed at limiting gasoline costs.
Authorities in Tokyo have also tapped into national crude oil reserves in an effort to soften the impact of the oil shock, while fuel subsidies have been active since March.
Prime Minister Takaichi has stated that the government intends to keep nationwide average gasoline prices near 170 yen ($1.07) per liter. She also cautioned that prices could otherwise climb toward $1.25 per liter, as reported by a media outlet.
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