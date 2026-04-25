IPL 2026: DC's Venugopal Rao Says Ngidi Injury 'Not Serious', Chahal Hopes For Quick Recovery

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC) Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao said pacer Lungi Ngidi's head injury sustained during the IPL clash against Punjab Kings was“not serious,” even as the South African was taken to Max Hospital in Karol Bagh for tests after being taken off the field in an ambulance.

In the third over of Punjab Kings chase, Ngidi fell backwards while trying to catch Priyansh Arya at mid-off, banging his head hard into the turf. He clutched his head immediately and lay on the ground as medical staff rushed in. Play was halted for 15 minutes before Ngidi was stretchered into an ambulance, amidst players, coaches and medical staff having tense expressions.

“Still, I think it is not serious. He is still in the hospital. We will update, but nothing serious,” Rao said after the game ended. On the confusion around concussion substitution, where Dushmantha Chameera was named first and later replaced by Vipraj Nigam, Rao clarified,“Only four overseas players are allowed. There is a rule. We cannot take a fifth overseas player. Simple.”

He stressed that player safety remained paramount, even as Ngidi's absence meant DC couldn't defend 264/2.“First of all, player safety is always important. Whatever happens, we play this game, but safety comes first. When we see this kind of scoreboard, we missed his 24 balls, four overs, it makes a difference. We hope Lungi Ngidi recovers fast and comes back. I cannot comment on more right now.

Punjab Kings' leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also expressed concern and hoped for a speedy recovery for Ngidi. "That time I was sitting upstairs. Definitely, it feels bad if someone has an injury, especially, head injuries are always very dangerous.

“Hopefully, he will get well soon because even yesterday, I think, a net bowler got hit by a ball and was taken to hospital. So, whenever these things happen, obviously, everyone feels bad. We just want him to get well soon and come back to the ground,” Chahal said.

Rao also confirmed Mitchell Starc's availability to play for DC from May 1.“Cricket Australia has given a report. From 1st May onwards, he is available. We will wait and see the combination.”

Delhi Capitals had posted 264/2 on the back of KL Rahul's unbeaten 152, but Punjab Kings chased it down with seven balls to spare, registering the highest successful chase in IPL history.