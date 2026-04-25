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Indonesia Urges UN Probe Killing of 4th Peacekeeper in Lebanon
(MENAFN) Indonesia on Saturday condemned the killing of a fourth Indonesian peacekeeper in Lebanon, renewing urgent calls for a United Nations investigation into a string of deadly attacks on the international force.
Corporal Rico Pramudia, 31, a member of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), died in a Beirut hospital on Friday, days after sustaining critical injuries in a projectile explosion at a UNIFIL base in Adchit al-Qusayr on the night of March 29.
"Indonesia once again condemns the attack by Israel that resulted in the death of an Indonesian peacekeeper. Any attack against peacekeepers constitutes a serious violation of international law and may amount to a war crime," Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahd Naby told media.
Indonesia, he said, reiterates its call for the UN to do an "immediate, thorough, and transparent investigation" to establish the facts, and stresses that full accountability must be ensured.
"Safety and security of the UN peacekeepers is not negotiable. Therefore, the government of Indonesia also continues its coordination with the United Nations and other troop- and police-contributing countries to strengthen the protection of peacekeepers, including through a comprehensive evaluation of their safety and security, as well as enhanced risk mitigation measures in UNIFIL's area of operations," the spokesman said.
The government of Indonesia extends its "deepest" condolences to the bereaved family, and expresses its highest respect for the deceased peacekeeper's "dedication and sacrifice in maintaining international peace," he added.
Following the attack, he further said, through "close and intensive" coordination with UNIFIL, the Indonesian government, the Lebanese government, and medical teams in Beirut ensured that immediate and optimum medical treatment was provided.
However, due to the severity of Pramudia's injuries, he passed away despite all efforts to save his life, the spokesman said.
Jakarta, he added, continues its "close" coordination with UNIFIL to ensure that the repatriation of the deceased is carried out promptly and with full dignity.
Pramudia's death brings the total number of UNIFIL personnel killed during the current escalation to six, with several others seriously wounded.
Israel launched airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon following a Hezbollah cross-border attack on March 2. Tensions across the region have been heightened since the U.S. and Israel initiated air operations against Iran on Feb. 28. Lebanese authorities report that more than 2,200 people have been killed and over one million displaced since Israel expanded its offensive on March 2.
On Thursday, President Trump announced a three-week extension of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, following ambassador-level talks at the White House. The original 10-day truce, which took effect April 16, had been set to expire Sunday.
Corporal Rico Pramudia, 31, a member of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), died in a Beirut hospital on Friday, days after sustaining critical injuries in a projectile explosion at a UNIFIL base in Adchit al-Qusayr on the night of March 29.
"Indonesia once again condemns the attack by Israel that resulted in the death of an Indonesian peacekeeper. Any attack against peacekeepers constitutes a serious violation of international law and may amount to a war crime," Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahd Naby told media.
Indonesia, he said, reiterates its call for the UN to do an "immediate, thorough, and transparent investigation" to establish the facts, and stresses that full accountability must be ensured.
"Safety and security of the UN peacekeepers is not negotiable. Therefore, the government of Indonesia also continues its coordination with the United Nations and other troop- and police-contributing countries to strengthen the protection of peacekeepers, including through a comprehensive evaluation of their safety and security, as well as enhanced risk mitigation measures in UNIFIL's area of operations," the spokesman said.
The government of Indonesia extends its "deepest" condolences to the bereaved family, and expresses its highest respect for the deceased peacekeeper's "dedication and sacrifice in maintaining international peace," he added.
Following the attack, he further said, through "close and intensive" coordination with UNIFIL, the Indonesian government, the Lebanese government, and medical teams in Beirut ensured that immediate and optimum medical treatment was provided.
However, due to the severity of Pramudia's injuries, he passed away despite all efforts to save his life, the spokesman said.
Jakarta, he added, continues its "close" coordination with UNIFIL to ensure that the repatriation of the deceased is carried out promptly and with full dignity.
Pramudia's death brings the total number of UNIFIL personnel killed during the current escalation to six, with several others seriously wounded.
Israel launched airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon following a Hezbollah cross-border attack on March 2. Tensions across the region have been heightened since the U.S. and Israel initiated air operations against Iran on Feb. 28. Lebanese authorities report that more than 2,200 people have been killed and over one million displaced since Israel expanded its offensive on March 2.
On Thursday, President Trump announced a three-week extension of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, following ambassador-level talks at the White House. The original 10-day truce, which took effect April 16, had been set to expire Sunday.
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