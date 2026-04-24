Kazakhstan-China Rail Freight Sees Strong Growth In 1Q2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In the first quarter of 2026, total freight transportation between Kazakhstan and China increased by 9.3%, reaching 9.1 million tons, Trend reports via KazakhstanTemir Zholy (KTZ).

The statement was made during a meeting between KTZ Chairman Talgat Aldybergenov and Deputy Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Board Member of China State Railway Group Wang Jinxi within the framework of the 40th session of the Conference of General Directors of the Organization for Cooperation between Railways (OSJD) in Astana.

Moreover, it was also noted that in the first quarter of 2026, 125 container trains were transported through Kazakhstan along the Middle Corridor, up 34.4% compared to the same period last year.

The sides highlighted the high efficiency of their coordinated cooperation, which allows for the consistent implementation of tasks aimed at developing the transit and transport potential of both countries.

As reported, significant progress was also achieved in infrastructure expansion. The sides welcomed the progress in coordinating the intergovernmental agreement on the construction of the Dostyk–Alashankou railway section and agreed to actively advance the agreement on the construction of a third border crossing, Bakhty–Tacheng.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route that passes through a number of countries in the region and connects Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route begins in China and runs through the countries of Central Asia. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land route that bypasses longer sea routes, connecting the eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe.