Kanye West's Upcoming Gig In Italy Triggers Uproar

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 23 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West is facing more troubles after a slew of his shows got cancelled in Europe. After canceled gigs in the U.K., France, Switzerland and Poland, Kanye West's upcoming concert in Italy is sparking an uproar due to the rapper's anti-semitic remarks.

The rapper is scheduled to headline the Hellwat Festival on July 18 at the RCF Arena in the Northern Italian city of Reggio Emilia, reports 'Variety'.

The venue has a capacity of 103,000 spectators, making it one of West's biggest arena appearances ever, according to organizers.

As per 'Variety', while the Reggio Emilia concert is currently on track, the city's Jewish community, anti-fascist resistance groups, trade unions and politicians are up in arms, calling for it to be canceled.

Pina Picierno, who is vice president of the European Parliament and a senior member of Italy's Democratic Party, has urged the Italian government to intervene and take a stance similar to the U.K., France and Poland.

He told La Gazzetta di Reggio,“The United Kingdom denied the visa. France effectively prevented the Marseille concert. Italy, meanwhile, is just staying idle with 68,000 tickets sold, as if nothing had happened”.

The city of Reggio Emilia was awarded the Gold Medal for Military Valor in 1950 for having a crucial role in the Italian resistance against the Nazis during World War II. The city's mayor Marco Massari, however, is taking a neutral stance. In a statement, Massari said he was“distancing himself from Kanye West's behavior and remarks,” but added that any decision regarding West's entry into the country and his performance lies with Italy's Ministry of the Interior, which so far has not commented.

Kanye West, who has said“I Love Nazis” on social media, sold T-shirts with a swastika on his website.