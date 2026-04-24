OCA President Visits Athletes' Village At Sanya 2026 Asian Beach Games

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Sanya, China: President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani visited the Athletes' Village at the 6th Asian Beach Games, being held in Sanya, People's Republic of China.

This visit comes as part of his ongoing monitoring of the various organizational aspects of the Games.

During the visit, His Excellency inspected the facilities and services provided to the athletes, including accommodation, recovery areas, and logistics centers.

The OCA President praised the advanced level of the facilities and the quality of the organization, reflecting the city's readiness and its outstanding hosting of this continental event.

He also met with a number of participating athletes, wishing them success in their competitions and commending their sportsmanship, which embodies the values ​​of fair play and Asian unity.

This visit is part of His Excellency's ongoing field visits to monitor progress and ensure the best possible experience for the athletes and participating delegations.