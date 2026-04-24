RIL FY26 Results: Record Profit At Rs 95,610 Crore, Revenue Up 9.8%

RIL's Record FY26 Financial Performance

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday reported a record financial performance for the year ended March 31, 2026, with consolidated revenue rising 9.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,175,919 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) jumped 18.3 per cent to Rs 95,610 crore, according to the company's earnings release.

Consolidated EBITDA for FY26 increased 13.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 207,911 crore, driven by strong growth in digital services and retail, even as energy businesses navigated amid volatile global environment. For the March quarter (Q4 FY26), RIL reported gross revenue of Rs 325,290 crore, up 12.9 per cent year-on-year. However, quarterly PAT declined 8.9 per cent to Rs 20,589 crore, reflecting pressure in energy segments despite steady performance in retail or consumer-facing businesses.

Chairman's Commentary on Resilience

Commenting on the results, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D Ambani said the company operated in a challenging global environment marked by "geopolitical disruptions, volatile energy prices and shifting global trade patterns", but maintained resilience due to its diversified portfolio and domestic focus. "The breadth of our portfolio and strong domestic orientation helped navigate volatility in the external environment," he said, adding that the company's businesses are positioned to benefit from India's long-term growth trajectory.

Segment-Wise Performance

Digital and Retail Momentum

Ambani highlighted continued momentum in the digital business, noting that Jio Platforms delivered robust EBITDA growth supported by mobility, broadband and enterprise services. He added that the company is "advancing steadily towards the listing of Jio Platforms", which is expected to mark a significant milestone in its growth journey.

Reliance Retail also recorded steady expansion, with revenue growth supported by broad-based consumption and rapid scale-up of hyper-local commerce. Ambani expressed confidence that the retail business, backed by its omni-channel presence and deep understanding of Indian consumers, will sustain long-term growth.

Energy Sector and New Ventures

On the energy front, the company said its Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) business faced a complex operating environment due to global supply chain disruptions, including the impact of conflict in West Asia. Despite these challenges, RIL ensured the availability of critical fuels and materials in the domestic market. Ambani emphasised the importance of energy security, stating that RIL is making "rapid progress in operationalising its New Energy giga-factories," which are expected to emerge as a key growth engine and contribute significantly to India's energy transition.

Leadership Outlook

Providing an outlook for the retail segment, Executive Director Isha M Ambani said FY26 marked "a year of profitable growth at scale", with strong traction in hyper-local commerce and a growing customer base. "As we enter FY27, our focus is on converting this unmatched reach into deeper customer value... We are building Reliance Retail for a decade of sustainable, profitable growth," she said.

Meanwhile, Akash M. Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, said Jio's digital infrastructure positions it as a key gateway for emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, which is expected to drive long-term growth.

RIL also announced a dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY26.

Overall, the company maintained strong annual growth momentum led by consumer and digital businesses, while near-term pressures in the energy segment weighed on quarterly profitability. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)