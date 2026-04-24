Karnataka: Drunk Men Stop Government Bus And Threaten Driver Take Selfies In Chikkamagaluru

A shocking incident of public nuisance and reckless behaviour has come to light from Chikkamagaluru, often known as the coffee capital of Karnataka. Late at night, a group of intoxicated men created chaos by stopping a government bus in the middle of the road, threatening the driver, and posing for selfies in front of the vehicle.

The incident not only disrupted public transport but also left passengers, including women and children, deeply frightened. The act has sparked outrage among residents, raising serious concerns about law and order and the safety of commuters during night hours.

What Exactly Happened?

The incident took place around midnight when a government bus was travelling from Kadur to Chikkamagaluru city. Near the Tender Chicken shop at Dantaramakki Circle, a group of drunk men arrived in an auto-rickshaw and blocked the road. They parked the vehicle across the road, completely preventing the bus from moving forward.

Threats to Driver and Selfie Stunt

When the bus driver asked them to move aside, the men refused to cooperate and allegedly threatened him. They then stood in front of the bus, posed for photographs, and began taking selfies. The act has drawn sharp criticism from the public, who have condemned the behaviour as irresponsible and dangerous.

Passengers Left in Fear

Passengers on board, including women and children, were left terrified by the situation. The incident occurred on a relatively deserted road at night, which added to their anxiety. Some passengers managed to record videos of the incident on their mobile phones. These videos have since gone viral on social media, triggering widespread anger and criticism over the lack of immediate intervention.

Demand for Police Action

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Chikkamagaluru City Police Station. Local residents have demanded swift action against those involved, stating that such behaviour cannot be tolerated in a public space. They have urged the police to identify the individuals using CCTV footage from Dantaramakki Circle and to increase night patrols to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The public has also raised concerns about the safety of commuters, questioning how such acts can occur in the heart of the city without timely intervention.