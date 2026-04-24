IPL 2026: Netizens Laud Sai Sudharsan's 57-Ball Century In RCB Vs GT Match: 'Classy Hundred'
After being asked to bat first, Sai Sudharsan was involved in a 128-run partnership with GT skipper Shubman Gill for the first wicket.
The reigning Orange Cap holder looked at his aggressive best. He got to his half-century in 33 balls, and did not even take those many deliveries to get to his century. He reached his century in just 57 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and five sixes.Also Read | RCB vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE score: Gujarat Titans post 205/3 after 20 overs How netizens reacted to Sai Sudharsan's knock
Netizens were quick to laud Sai Sudharsan for his heroics, as he finally ended a poor run of form. Here are a few reactions:Sai Sudharsan's IPL 2026 campaign so far
Sai Sudharsan was eventually caught and bowled by Josh Hazlewood in the 16th over, leaving Gujarat Titans at 160/2. After a 128-run stand with Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan forged a 32-run stand with Jos Buttler for the second wicket.Also Read | Ex-coach opens up on Shreyas Iyer's KKR exit after IPL 2024 title triumph
So far, the Tamil Nadu cricketer has scored 235 runs from seven matches in IPL 2026, at a strike rate of 155.62. He has scored one fifty and one century.Also Read | IPL 2026: Ex-India cricketer believes MI have certainly missed Rohit Sharma
Sudharsan's knock eventually helped Gujarat Titans post a total of 205/3 from 20 overs.
GT are in seventh place in the IPL 2026 standings currently, with six points from as many matches. RCB, on the other hand, are in third place with eight points from six matches.
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