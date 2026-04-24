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Ukraine Underestimated Ties With Global South, Ukrainian Diplomat Says

Ukraine Underestimated Ties With Global South, Ukrainian Diplomat Says


2026-04-24 03:06:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This opinion was expressed by diplomat Volodymyr Yelchenko during the discussion“The 5th Year of the Great War. Empires Will Fall,” the Pylyp Orlyk Foundation told Ukrinform.

Yelchenko noted that many countries do not even view the war in terms of a potential Russian defeat.

“Even in the West, there is only limited thinking in terms of Russia's defeat and Ukraine's unconditional victory. There is a search for compromises at Ukraine's expense,” he said.

Read also: Kremlin prepares large-scale propaganda campaign in Global South countries, CCD says

As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky, during a visit to the Netherlands, stressed that Russia responds only to strength and called on international partners to increase support for Ukraine and maintain sanctions pressure on Moscow.

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