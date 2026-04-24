Ukraine Underestimated Ties With Global South, Ukrainian Diplomat Says
Yelchenko noted that many countries do not even view the war in terms of a potential Russian defeat.
“Even in the West, there is only limited thinking in terms of Russia's defeat and Ukraine's unconditional victory. There is a search for compromises at Ukraine's expense,” he said.Read also: Kremlin prepares large-scale propaganda campaign in Global South countries, CCD says
As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky, during a visit to the Netherlands, stressed that Russia responds only to strength and called on international partners to increase support for Ukraine and maintain sanctions pressure on Moscow.
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