KP Cabinet Slams CNG Suspension, Warns Of Strong Action Against SNGPL

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Afridi, chaired an important provincial cabinet meeting in which serious concerns were expressed over the suspension of CNG supply in the province, and the matter was taken up strictly.

The Chief Minister stated that according to the law, provinces that possess natural resources must be given priority in meeting their domestic and commercial needs.

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He further said that the suspension of CNG supply in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by SNGPL is an illegal action and is equivalent to depriving the province of its rights.

The Chief Minister directed that the issue be immediately raised with SNGPL, and if it is not resolved, the provincial government will consider strong measures, including a boycott.