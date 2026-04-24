Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
KP Cabinet Slams CNG Suspension, Warns Of Strong Action Against SNGPL

KP Cabinet Slams CNG Suspension, Warns Of Strong Action Against SNGPL


2026-04-24 03:06:31
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Afridi, chaired an important provincial cabinet meeting in which serious concerns were expressed over the suspension of CNG supply in the province, and the matter was taken up strictly.

The Chief Minister stated that according to the law, provinces that possess natural resources must be given priority in meeting their domestic and commercial needs.

Also Read: Sohail Afridi's Azad Kashmir Trip Sparks Debate Over Helicopter Expenses, Shafi Jan Responds

He further said that the suspension of CNG supply in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by SNGPL is an illegal action and is equivalent to depriving the province of its rights.

The Chief Minister directed that the issue be immediately raised with SNGPL, and if it is not resolved, the provincial government will consider strong measures, including a boycott.

MENAFN24042026000189011041ID1111029029



Tribal News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search