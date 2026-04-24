KP Cabinet Slams CNG Suspension, Warns Of Strong Action Against SNGPL
The Chief Minister stated that according to the law, provinces that possess natural resources must be given priority in meeting their domestic and commercial needs.
Also Read: Sohail Afridi's Azad Kashmir Trip Sparks Debate Over Helicopter Expenses, Shafi Jan Responds
He further said that the suspension of CNG supply in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by SNGPL is an illegal action and is equivalent to depriving the province of its rights.
The Chief Minister directed that the issue be immediately raised with SNGPL, and if it is not resolved, the provincial government will consider strong measures, including a boycott.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment