Azerbaijan, Luxembourg Foreign Ministries Hold Political Consultations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg were held in Luxembourg on April 24, the MFA told Trend.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Luxembourg side was headed by Véronique Dockendorf, Director of the Political Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.

During the consultations, the sides held an extensive exchange of views on bilateral cooperation. Discussions covered the current state and prospects of political relations, cooperation in the consular sphere, economic ties, as well as humanitarian cooperation in education, science, and culture.

The parties emphasized the importance of mutual visits and contacts within international events to ensure sustained political dialogue.

Cooperation within international organizations, including mutual support for candidacies, was also discussed.

The sides also exchanged detailed views on the regional situation, the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process, large-scale reconstruction, restoration, and demining efforts in the liberated territories, as well as other international issues of mutual interest.

As part of the visit, Fariz Rzayev also held a series of business meetings in Luxembourg and took part in discussions organized in a roundtable format at the University of Luxembourg.