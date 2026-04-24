'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' New Song Out: Varun Dhawan Calls It His 'Birthday Jam'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai have released the new track 'WOW' on the special occasion of Varun Dhawan's birthday.

Sharing the track on Instagram, Dhawan wrote, "My birthday jam is WOW. So excited about this track thankful to all my people for making this birthday wow. In cinemas on 22nd May 2026."

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The film stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

The upbeat dance number features vocals by Harrdy Sandhu and Kiran Bajwa. It is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Rony Ajnali and Gill Machhrai, with lyrics by Rony and Gill, as per the press release.

"With WOW, the idea was to keep it contemporary, punchy, and irresistibly catchy. It's designed to make you move simple as that," said composer Tanishk Bagchi.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and directed by filmmaker David Dhawan, the upcoming entertainer promises a lively blend of romance and comedy.

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