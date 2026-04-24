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Swiss Prosecutors Pursue Illegal Base Jump Near Alps Guesthouse

Swiss Prosecutors Pursue Illegal Base Jump Near Alps Guesthouse


2026-04-24 02:08:51
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A man who jumped with a parachute from a rock face near the Äscher mountain guesthouse in eastern Switzerland last summer faces charges after his case was referred to the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, it was reported on Friday. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss prosecutors pursue illegal base jump near Alps guesthouse This content was published on April 24, 2026 - 16:51 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Bundesanwaltschaft führt Verfahren gegen Basejumper am Äscher AI Original Read more: Bundesanwaltschaft führt Verfahren gegen Basejumper am Äsch

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Damian Dürr, the chief public prosecutor of canton Appenzell Inner Rhodes, told the Keystone‐SDA news agency that the case had been handed over because it falls under federal jurisdiction.

Basejumping is forbidden in Appenzell Inner Rhodes but permitted in some other parts of Switzerland, such as the Lauterbrunnen region in the Bernese Oberland.

More More Demographics Should tandem BASE jumping be banned in the Swiss Alps?

This content was published on Mar 19, 2024 A new type of extreme sport is making people see red in the Alpine town of Lauterbrunnen: tandem BASE jumping.

Read more: Should tandem BASE jumping be banned in the Swiss

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Swissinfo

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