Swiss Prosecutors Pursue Illegal Base Jump Near Alps Guesthouse

Damian Dürr, the chief public prosecutor of canton Appenzell Inner Rhodes, told the Keystone‐SDA news agency that the case had been handed over because it falls under federal jurisdiction.

Basejumping is forbidden in Appenzell Inner Rhodes but permitted in some other parts of Switzerland, such as the Lauterbrunnen region in the Bernese Oberland.

This content was published on Mar 19, 2024 A new type of extreme sport is making people see red in the Alpine town of Lauterbrunnen: tandem BASE jumping.