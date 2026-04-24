Swiss Prosecutors Pursue Illegal Base Jump Near Alps Guesthouse
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Bundesanwaltschaft führt Verfahren gegen Basejumper am Äscher AI
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Read more: Bundesanwaltschaft führt Verfahren gegen Basejumper am Äsch
Damian Dürr, the chief public prosecutor of canton Appenzell Inner Rhodes, told the Keystone‐SDA news agency that the case had been handed over because it falls under federal jurisdiction.
Basejumping is forbidden in Appenzell Inner Rhodes but permitted in some other parts of Switzerland, such as the Lauterbrunnen region in the Bernese Oberland.More More Demographics Should tandem BASE jumping be banned in the Swiss Alps?
This content was published on Mar 19, 2024 A new type of extreme sport is making people see red in the Alpine town of Lauterbrunnen: tandem BASE jumping.Read more: Should tandem BASE jumping be banned in the Swiss
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