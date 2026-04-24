Networknewsbreaks Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) Featured In Networknewsaudio Editorial On Pipeline-Driven Valuation

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCQB: OTLC) is featured in a NetworkNewsAudio Audio Press Release titled“When Science Becomes an Asset: How Advancing Drug Pipelines Are Driving Real-Time Valuation in Biotech,” which highlights how late-stage drug development assets increasingly drive valuation in the biopharma sector. The editorial, supported by analysis from McKinsey & Company, notes that companies tend to realize the majority of value creation as products approach commercialization, reflecting reduced risk and clearer revenue visibility, a trend directly relevant to Oncotelic's oncology-focused pipeline and strategic development approach.

To view the full press release, visit

About Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc.

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The Company's mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates.

In addition to its directly owned and developed drug pipeline, Oncotelic benefits from a robust portfolio of inventions created by its CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu, who has filed over 500 patent applications and holds 75 issued patents. The Company also leverages its proprietary AI-enabled PDAOAI platform, which supports research, biomarker discovery, and regulatory processes through advanced data analysis and knowledge integration.

Beyond its internal programs, Oncotelic licenses and co-develops select drug candidates through strategic partnerships and joint ventures. The Company currently owns a 45% interest in GMP Bio, a joint venture advancing a complementary pipeline of therapeutic candidates that further strengthens Oncotelic's position in oncology and rare disease therapeutics.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OTLC are available in the company's newsroom at

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